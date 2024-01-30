Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Dishonesty in broad daylight, extremely worrying...' Kejriwal after Chandigarh mayoral poll defeat

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at the BJP on Tuesday afternoon, accusing the party of "dishonesty" after it eased to victory in the Chandigarh mayoral election. "The manner in which dishonesty has been done in broad daylight in the Chandigarh mayor elections is extremely worrying," Kejriwal wrote.

    Dishonesty in broad daylight extremely worrying Arvind Kejriwal after Chandigarh mayoral poll defeat gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 30, 2024, 3:49 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal hit out at the BJP on Tuesday afternoon, accusing the party of "dishonesty" after it eased to victory in the Chandigarh mayoral election held earlier on Tuesday. Kejriwal's AAP partnered with the Congress for this civic poll, which was billed as the INDIA bloc's first true electoral test. However, the partnership fell short of expectations.

    Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter),he wrote: "The manner in which dishonesty has been done in broad daylight in the Chandigarh mayor elections is extremely worrying. If these people can stoop so low in a mayor's election, then they can go to any extent in the country's elections. This is very worrying."

    The BJP's Manoj Sonkar won the Mayor's seat with 16 votes in the 35+1-member municipal body. The AAP's Kuldeep Kumar should have received 20 - including eight from the Congress - but received only 12. Eight votes were declared "invalid" triggering howls of protest from the two parties.

    Meanwhile, the BJP has responded with a message of congratulations for its Chandigarh unit. Taking to X, JP Nadda wrote: "Congratulations to @BJP4Chandigarh Unit for winning the Mayor election. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri  @narendramodi  Ji, UTs have witnessed record development. That the INDI Alliance fought their first electoral battle and still lost to BJP shows that neither their arithmetic is working nor their chemistry."

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2024, 3:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chandigarh mayor polls: AAP-Congress accuse BJP of manipulating votes, share video (WATCH) AJR

    Chandigarh mayor polls: AAP-Congress accuse BJP of manipulating votes, share video (WATCH)

    Ranjith Sreenivasan case verdict: 15 accused get death sentence; first time in Kerala judiciary system rkn

    Ranjith Sreenivasan case verdict: 15 accused get death sentence; first time in Kerala judiciary system

    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren missing for more than 24 hours appears in Ranchi amid ED probe gcw

    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren surfaces after 24 hours, meets JMM MLAs in Ranchi

    Kerala: Clash breaks out at Wadakkanchery Congress' office on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary rkn

    Kerala: Clash breaks out at Wadakkanchery Congress' office on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary

    Poopara gang rape case: All three accused sentenced to 90 years in prison rkn

    Poopara gang rape case: All three accused sentenced to 90 years in prison

    Recent Stories

    Chandigarh mayor polls: AAP-Congress accuse BJP of manipulating votes, share video (WATCH) AJR

    Chandigarh mayor polls: AAP-Congress accuse BJP of manipulating votes, share video (WATCH)

    Italy's bold move: PM Giorgia Meloni sparks Global shockwaves, auctions 'Crown Jewel' to crush public debt avv

    Italy's bold move: PM Giorgia Meloni sparks Global shockwaves, auctions 'Crown Jewel' to crush public debt

    Jay Shah likely to resign as ACC President to run for ICC Chairman post: Report snt

    Jay Shah likely to resign as ACC President to run for ICC Chairman post: Report

    Ram Mandir: What is Fatwa? The religious ruling issued against Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi RKK

    Ram Mandir: What is Fatwa? Religious ruling issued against Imam Umer

    Swatantrya Veer Savarkar teaser OUT: Randeep Hooda starrer to hit screens on THIS date ATG

    'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' teaser OUT: Randeep Hooda starrer to hit screens on THIS date

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon