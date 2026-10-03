A Delhi court has directed the police to submit a status report on a complaint against CM Rekha Gupta. The complaint alleges she made disparaging remarks about government officials, comparing them to Lord Hanuman, during a public programme.

A Delhi court has sought a status report from the Station House Officer (SHO) of Kashmere Gate police station on a complaint against Chief Minister Rekha Gupta over remarks she allegedly made about government officials during a public programme in September 2025.

The order was passed on October 3 by ACJM-04, RACC, New Delhi, Ashwani Panwar, in the case titled Ram Niwas Sharma vs Smt. Rekha Gupta. The court was dealing with a fresh complaint under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, read with an application under Section 175(3) of the BNSS. After hearing the complainant and perusing the record, the court directed the SHO of PS Kashmere Gate to submit a status report. The matter has been listed for October 15, 2026, at 11.30 am for filing of the report and consideration.

Details of the Complaint and Alleged Remarks

According to the complaint, the alleged remarks were made on September 23, 2025, during a government programme at Kashmiri Gate ISBT for the launch of DTC’s interstate bus service between Delhi and Baraut in Uttar Pradesh. The launch of the Delhi-Baraut DTC interstate AC bus service on that date has also been reported.

During the programme, Gupta compared Delhi government officials with Lord Hanuman while speaking about their functioning. According to the complaint, Gupta said, “Our Delhi government officials are all like Hanuman. These Hanumans work hard when their tails catch fire. Before that, they forget.”

The complaint states that the remarks were made while the Chief Minister was addressing government officials and the public and purportedly speaking about the functioning of officials. The complainant has alleged that the statement was made in a public forum during an official government programme and was heard by officials, attendees and members of the public.

Legal Action and Court's Position

The complaint has been filed under Section 223 BNSS, which concerns disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant, along with an application under Section 175(3) BNSS seeking directions in relation to the complaint.

The court, however, has not recorded any finding on the allegations against the Chief Minister and has, at this stage, only directed the police to submit a status report.

Advocate Sanjeet Kumar appeared for the complainant. (ANI)