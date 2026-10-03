Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu met with AIIMS medical students to discuss their experiences and safety concerns. He also chaired a meeting with DU Women's College Principals to review and address safety issues on and around campuses.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu interacted with medical students and resident doctors at a cafe at AIIMS New Delhi and heard their experiences of medical education, aspirations for India’s healthcare sector and concerns related to safety and security, particularly those faced by women.

In a post on X, the Delhi LG wrote, "Had a candid interaction over coffee with bright medical students and resident doctors at the popular café at @aiims_newdelhi. Heard their experiences of the rigours of medical education, their aspirations for India’s healthcare sector, and their concerns around safety and security, particularly those faced by women.” Had a candid interaction over coffee with bright medical students and resident doctors at the popular café at @aiims_newdelhi. Heard their experiences of the rigours of medical education, their aspirations for India’s healthcare sector, and their concerns around safety and… pic.twitter.com/00B1O6r8Do — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) October 3, 2026

LG Sandhu said the students and resident doctors shared their experiences of the rigours of medical education and their aspirations for the healthcare sector. He also heard their concerns around safety and security and said their inputs matter. The Lieutenant Governor assured them of full cooperation in addressing the concerns and strengthening a safe and secure environment for all.

Addressing the future doctors, LG Sandhu said they should serve with knowledge, lead with empathy and contribute to building a healthier Viksit Dilli and Viksit Bharat.

Meeting Held to Review Campus Safety

Earlier on Wednesday, LG Sandhu chaired a meeting with Principals of Women's Colleges of the University of Delhi along with VC (DU) and senior officials including Special CP, Jt. CsP, DCsP, Secretary-cum-Commissioner (Transport), Addl. Commissioner (MCD) and Engineer-in-Chief (PWD), to review the safety and security of students in and around college campuses.

At the outset, the LG asked the Principals, Deans and VC of DU to list their issues, and they raised a range of pressing safety concerns.

Key Concerns Raised by Principals

The most common concerns outlined by the Principals and others entail the menace of e-rickshaws, autos and taxis that forcibly solicit passengers, apart from blocking entrances of colleges; lack of safe last-mile connectivity; encroached footpaths and pathways, unregulated vending, dark spots and lack of sufficient illumination, unsafe parks near campuses, public toilets near campuses, obscene flashing, requirement of more Pink Booths and patrolling, amongst others. (ANI)