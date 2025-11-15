Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao slammed the ECI after the NDA's Bihar win, alleging it favoured the BJP. He accused the poll body of letting the BJP buy votes by distributing government funds, questioning the fairness of the election.

Karnataka Minister Accuses ECI of Favoritism

Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI) following the NDA's landslide victory in Bihar, alleging that the poll body favoured the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He also said that the poll body allowed the BJP to gain an unfair advantage by distributing government funds to voters through schemes.

Speaking to the reporters, Dinesh Gundu Rao said, "We have seen how the Election Commission favours the BJP. They gave the BJP a chance to buy votes with government money... If the BJP contests the election just after giving women Rs 10,000, Rs 20,000, or Rs 30,000 through some scheme, how can that be a fair election? Why hasn't the Election Commission taken action regarding this?"

NDA Secures Landslide Victory in Bihar 2025 Elections

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) registered a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar elections, winning 202 of the 243 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan could only secure 35 seats. The alliance secured a three-fourths majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, marking the second time the NDA crossed the 200-seat mark in state polls. In 2010, it had won 206 seats.

Detailed Election Results and Seat Count

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

Among opposition parties, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, the Indian National Congress six, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) [CPI(ML)(L)] two, the Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) one, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] one seat. All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) secured five seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won one seat.

Election Phases and Voter Turnout

The Bihar assembly elections were conducted across two phases on November 6 and 11, respectively. Bihar recorded a historic 67.13 per cent voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6% vs 62.8%).