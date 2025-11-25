Bihar BJP president Dr Dilip Kumar Jaiswal takes charge as the state's new Industries Minister. He has vowed to accelerate industrial growth and generate large-scale employment opportunities for the youth as his primary agenda.

Bihar BJP president and senior leader Dr Dilip Kumar Jaiswal formally assumed charge as Bihar's Industries Minister on Tuesday, vowing to accelerate the state's industrial growth and generate large-scale employment opportunities for youth. The 61-year-old Jaiswal received a ceremonial welcome at his new office, where senior officials greeted him with bouquets before he began his first official review session.

Jaiswal's Commitment and Vision

Speaking to ANI shortly after taking charge, Jaiswal said he was committed to strengthening Bihar's industrial ecosystem and ensuring faster implementation of policy decisions. "I have been given the responsibility to run the industries ministry, and I have the knack for converting every challenge into an opportunity by the grace of god," he said.

The new minister highlighted his past administrative experience, noting his earlier roles in the Revenue and Land Reforms Department and as state BJP chief. "I fulfilled my target as BJP state president as we saw the NDA government winning elections. And now this Ministry of Industries. I am pretty sure that with the grace of god, I will try to do my duties with utmost transparency," he added.

Focus on Employment and Investment

Jaiswal emphasised that employment generation would remain at the centre of his agenda. "My biggest goal will be employment for youths and investment in Bihar. The next five years are going to be very important. I like to live every second of my life, and I know how to work in every breath for the people," he said.

He further stated that faster clearances for industries, improved business facilitation, and proactive engagement with investors will be among his ministry's key focus areas.

Reaction to Mamata Banerjee's Objections

Earlier in the day, Jaiswal also reacted to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's objections to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in her state. He asserted that Bihar had implemented the process smoothly and transparently. "Mamata Banerjee should learn from Bihar. About the 15 crore people in Bihar, more than 6 crore voters rejected the 'vote chori' allegation. They have no issues with SIR," he remarked, adding that the process ensured only legitimate voters remained registered.

With Jaiswal's appointment, the state government expects renewed momentum in its industrial development roadmap aimed at transforming Bihar into an investment-friendly destination.