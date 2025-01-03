Digital Mahakumbh 2025: Indian Railways introduces QR-enabled jackets for ticket booking

The double-engine government is committed to making Mahakumbh 2025 divine, grand, and a digital marvel. In line with this vision, Indian Railways has introduced a groundbreaking initiative to revolutionize ticketing for the grand event.

For the first time,  the Prayagraj Railway Division will introduce digital railway tickets through QR codes printed on the jackets of railway employees. This initiative aims to spare devotees the inconvenience of standing in long queues for tickets while streamlining the ticketing process for railway authorities.

Further advancing the Digital Mahakumbh vision, Indian Railways has bolstered its digital efforts by launching a toll-free helpline, a dedicated website, and the Mahakumbh Mela App to ensure convenience for visitors. 

In a pioneering move, railway tickets will now be generated by scanning QR codes imprinted on the jackets worn by railway personnel.  This initiative, introduced by the North Central Railway, is designed to simplify the ticketing process for the millions of devotees expected to visit Prayagraj during Mahakumbh 2025. 

Amit Malviya, Senior PRO of the Prayagraj Railway Division, stated that the employees of the commercial department would be deployed on special duty at Prayagraj Junction, wearing distinctive green jackets featuring QR codes on the back. Devotees can scan these codes using their mobile phones to directly download the UTS mobile app, enabling them to book unreserved tickets without waiting in queues. 

This innovative ticketing system ensures that devotees attending Mahakumbh can obtain their tickets effortlessly while avoiding long queues. The digital payment system not only saves time but also reduces logistical challenges often associated with large-scale gatherings.

Senior PRO Malviya further mentioned that railway personnel wearing the QR code jackets will be stationed at key locations within the railway premises to assist devotees in booking their tickets conveniently. Additionally, the QR codes will provide access to other essential services, enhancing the overall travel experience.

This forward-looking initiative by the North Central Railway represents a significant stride towards Digital India and the Digital Mahakumbh envisioned by the double-engine government, offering a unique and seamless experience to the devotees.

