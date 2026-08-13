TOLIC Kandla-Gandhidham held its half-yearly review meeting, chaired by Sushil Kumar Singh, to bolster Hindi use in official work. The committee was also recognized with an incentive award by the Department of Official Language for its efforts.

The half-yearly review meeting of the Town Official Language Implementation Committee (TOLIC), Kandla-Gandhidham, was held under the chairmanship of Sushil Kumar Singh (IRSME), Chairman of Deendayal Port Authority and TOLIC Kandla, with a focus on strengthening the implementation and effective use of Hindi in official work. Around 70 officers and employees representing 43 member offices participated in the meeting, where various issues related to the implementation of the Official Language and the use of Hindi in official work were discussed.

TOLIC Kandla-Gandhidham Honoured for Language Promotion

During the meeting, information was shared about the TOLIC Incentive Award conferred upon TOLIC Kandla-Gandhidham by the Department of Official Language in recognition of its work towards promoting the Official Language. In a post on X, Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, wrote, "Today, the half-yearly review meeting of the Town Official Language Implementation Committee (NARAKAS), Kandla-Gandhidham, was held under the chairmanship of Shri Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, Chairman, Deendayal Port Authority and President of NARAKAS Kandla-Gandhidham. About 70 officers and employees from 43 member offices were present in the meeting. The Department of Official Language provided information regarding the NARAKAS Incentive Awards to be given to NARAKAS Kandla-Gandhidham and awarded Official Language Shields to member offices for outstanding Official Language work for the year 2025-26."

'Rajbhasha Shields' were also presented to member offices for their outstanding performance in the field of Official Language during the year 2025-26.

Chairman's Address and Future Outlook

The meeting witnessed meaningful deliberations on ways to promote the effective and natural use of Hindi in official functioning and further accelerate the implementation of the Official Language.

In his concluding address, TOLIC chairman Sushil Kumar Singh encouraged all member offices to achieve the prescribed targets for the Official Language (Hindi) and make maximum use of Hindi in their official work. The meeting concluded with an emphasis on collective efforts by all member offices to further strengthen the implementation of Hindi and promote its natural use in day-to-day official communication. (ANI)