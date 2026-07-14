Ahead of the Bankipur by-election, BJP's Nitin Nabin endorsed candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha as a 'son of the constituency'. Sinha expressed confidence, citing party support and predicting a record-breaking victory for the BJP.

BJP Confident in 'Son of Bankipur', Says Nitin Nabin

Ahead of the Bankipur Assembly by-election, BJP national resident Nitin Nabin expressed confidence in the party's candidate, Neeraj Kumar Sinha, calling him a "son" of the constituency. Speaking to reporters, Nabin explained how the party's structure is built from the ground up. "Our booth president is perhaps the most crucial figure. The Mandal president stands on the strength of the booth president; the District president stands on the strength of the Mandal president; the State president stands on the strength of the District president; and the National president stands on the strength of the State president," he said.

Calling Sinha a "dedicated worker", he added, "I have full confidence and conviction that the people of Bankipur will wholeheartedly bless this worker, this son of Bankipur."

Candidate Predicts 'Resounding Victory'

Neeraj Kumar Sinha also spoke to reporters, describing himself as a humble party worker. "I am a son of Bankipur and a humble party worker; this office has been opened here as part of the election management strategy, and the enthusiasm among the workers is palpable," he said.

Sinha added that the support he has received from party leadership, combined with support on the ground, has boosted morale among workers. "The trust placed in me by the national and state leadership, combined with the strength and solidarity of the workers, is clearly visible. With the opening of this office, the zeal and enthusiasm of everyone will rise, and we are headed for a resounding victory," he said.

Expressing confidence about the outcome of the election, he said, "It will be a record-breaking victory; you can be certain of that," Sinha said.

The Bankipur Assembly seat fell vacant after Nitin Nabin, who represented the constituency as a four-time MLA, was elected to the Rajya Sabha in March. The polling for the three assembly seats in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat will be conducted on July 30, while the counting of votes is slated for August 3 (ANI)