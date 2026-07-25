Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy. The Cockroach Janta Party, which led protests, called it a 'win for the common man' and has demanded the acceptance of three points in writing.

After Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tendered his resignation owing to the nationwide protests over the NEET-UG paper leak, Cockroach Janta Party on Saturday demanded acceptance of their three demands in writing, and called for a candle march in the evening.

Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the Union Council of Ministers, which CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka called a "win for the common man." CJP's three demands included resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of the NEET aspirants who died by suicide and withdrawal of FIRs against protesters. Ranka told ANI, " This is a win for the nation's future, a win for the common man... If you accept our three demands in writing, we will go home. We have requested permission to take out a peaceful candle march across the country. Everyone should take out a candle march across the country at 6:00 in the evening."

Pradhan steps down in 'larger interest of students'

Submitting his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pradhan stated that he was stepping down in the larger interest of students to ensure that the country's youth do not become "trapped in a web of confusion." He highlighted his long-standing association with education and reaffirmed his commitment to the aspirations of India's youth. "For more than four decades, I have been associated with students, teachers, and the cause of education reform. I have always believed that a strong, inclusive, and forward-looking education system is the foundation of a strong nation," Pradhan said.

Centre acted promptly on NEET-UG irregularities: Pradhan

Recalling the NEET-UG controversy, Pradhan stated that the Centre acted promptly after irregularities surfaced in the May 3 examination. "However, irregularities were found in the NEET-UG examination held on May 3, 2026. The Government of India immediately took cognisance of the matter, handed over the investigation to the CBI, cancelled the examination, and announced a date for the re-examination. Along with this, it was decided that from next year onwards, the examination would be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode," he said.

Month-long agitation led to resignation

Pradhan's resignation came after a month-long agitation at Jantar Mantar led by Cockroach Janata Party and activist Sonam Wangchuk, who sat for a 26-day-long hunger strike. The momentum peaked on July 20 with CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' march, which was met with police action.

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke, in his first reaction, said, "We have done it. Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned." "Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned. And this resignation is proof that if you people are not afraid, if you people do not bow down to this government, then we can take the resignation of anyone," he added. (ANI)