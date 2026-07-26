Following Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET paper leak, West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh said the govt seeks dialogue. Amit Shah said the BJP prioritises youth, while Suvendu Adhikari expressed sadness over the resignation.

Political Reactions to Resignation

Following Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as Union Education Minister, West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said the government wants all stakeholders to resolve issues through dialogue. "The government wants to move towards development by taking everyone along. And it wants to resolve everything through dialogue. Work is being done in that direction," Ghosh told reporters.

On being asked about Pralhad Joshi taking charge as the new Education Minister, Ghosh said responsibility had to be given to someone. He said there could be a Cabinet expansion and that discussions were underway. "Everything will be fine," he added.

BJP Leadership Weighs In

Following Pradhan's resignation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the BJP considers the country, youth and students more important than any position. In a post on X, Shah said, "For BJP workers, the country, our youth, and students are far more important than any position. Today, the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan from his post exemplifies this very principle."

"The Modi government respects the sentiments of the country's youth and is committed to implementing the necessary reforms against paper leaks. The decisions taken by Modi ji to ensure strict punishment for those guilty of paper leaks are commendable. I am fully confident that these steps will ensure complete justice for the students who succeeded in the NEET examination," he further said.

Resignation Amid NEET Controversy

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said his "heart is heavy" following Pradhan's resignation. Pradhan stepped down following student protests over the NEET paper leak. Announcing his resignation, Pradhan said he had submitted it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the interest of students and to ensure that the ongoing protests over examination irregularities were not exploited by "anti-national forces". (ANI)