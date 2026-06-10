Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan offered prayers at Shri Jagannath Temple in New Delhi as PM Narendra Modi became India's longest continuously serving elected PM, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru's record with over 4,399 days in office.

Pradhan Offers Prayers for PM Modi's Milestone

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday offered prayers at Shri Jagannath Temple in New Delhi as Prime Minister Narendra Modi becomes India's longest continuously serving elected PM.

Dharmendra Pradhan said that the public has trusted PM Modi and gave the opportunity to serve for 4,399 days.

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"Today is a proud day for India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi became India's longest continuously serving PM. He is a devotee of Lord Jagannath. People gave him the opportunity to serve for 4,399 days. We pray for PM Modi's long life and an opportunity to serve the nation for a longer period. People of the country have blessed PM Modi, and he has the trust of the public," Pradhan told ANI.

PM Modi has officially become India's longest continuously serving Prime Minister, crossing the 4,399-day milestone in office. He has surpassed former PM Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 4,398 consecutive days served after the first general election.

PM Modi on Public Service

On the occasion, Prime Minister Modi termed public service as the biggest test of good governance. Sharing a Sanskrit shloka on X, PM Modi said defined humility, dedication and dutifulness as virtues to earn public trust.

He posted, "Public service is the biggest test of good governance. Only a person who works continuously with humility, dedication and dutifulness earns public trust." "Sadanuraktprakritih prajapalantatparh. Vineetatma hi Nripatirbhuyasi Shriyamashnute (He was always attached to nature and devoted to the care of the people. A king who is humble attains greater prosperity)," the post read.

NDA Leaders Congratulate PM

NDA leaders, global dignitaries and prominent personalities from various fields have poured in congratulatory messages for the Prime Minister.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asserted that his achievement in becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister is the result of the love, trust, and immense public support of crores of Indians. He said that PM Modi's journey of 4,399 days represents a "golden chapter" in the construction of an empowered, prosperous, developed, and self-reliant India. (ANI)