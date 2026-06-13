Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended the 'Pragati Path Yatra' in Bhopal, part of BJP's outreach for 12 years of PM Modi's leadership. He lauded the city's new eco-friendly building and met women entrepreneurs keen on learning AI.

Pradhan Attends 'Pragati Path Yatra' in Bhopal

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday attended the 'Pragati Path Yatra' initiative programme in Bhopal and said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was reaching out to people across the country following the completion of 12 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking at the event, Pradhan said he had been engaging with different sections of society in Bhopal as part of the party's outreach initiatives. "Following the completion of 12 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, we are reaching out to people across the country through various initiatives. As per the party's plan, I am in Bhopal today. Since this morning, I have been engaging with different sections of society, as part of the 'Pragati Path Yatra'," he said.

Lauds Bhopal's Development and Cleanliness

The Union Minister also spoke about the newly inaugurated Municipal Corporation building in Bhopal, "I was informed about the new Municipal Corporation building, which was inaugurated. It stands as a witness to modern India--environmentally friendly, sustainable, energy-efficient, with ample natural light and reduced reliance on air conditioning."

He added that the building uses a natural water-cooling process instead of traditional cooling systems and expressed confidence that civic officials would further enhance the city's development. Praising Bhopal for its cleanliness, Pradhan urged the city to secure the top position in the Cleanliness Survey. "Bhopal is already known for its beauty and cleanliness, but I urge you to aim for the top spot in the Cleanliness Survey," he said.

Meets Women Entrepreneurs

Highlighting his interaction with women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and women entrepreneurs, the Union Minister said he was impressed by their enthusiasm and aspirations, particularly their interest in learning about Artificial Intelligence (AI) to expand their businesses. "A highlight of my visit was meeting women from various Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and women entrepreneurs. I was deeply impressed by their positive energy. I asked them if they wished to study further, and I was surprised when they expressed a strong desire to learn about Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance their businesses," he said.

Pradhan also praised women entrepreneurs for their work.

Other Engagements in Madhya Pradesh

Earlier in the day, Union Education Minister also undertook a series of engagements in Madhya Pradesh, including witnessing shooting athletes in action, participating in a cleanliness drive, and meeting Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Bhopal. (ANI)