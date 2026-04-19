Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami slammed opposition parties as 'anti-women', accusing them of intentionally stalling the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. He said they are creating hurdles to block the 33% reservation bill's 2029 implementation.

Dhami Slams 'Anti-Women' Opposition

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday launched a sharp attack on opposition parties, accusing them of being "anti-women" and intentionally stopping the progress of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

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Asserting that those who ruled for 60 years failed to secure women's rights, Dhami credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the passage of the 33% reservation bill while claiming the opposition is now creating hurdles to block its 2029 implementation. Speaking to reporters, Dhami said, "Those who ruled the country for six decades after independence never did anything for the rights of women. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides for 33% reservation for women, was passed by the Parliament. When it was about to be implemented from 2029 with an amendment, they created hurdles and stalled women's rights and representation. They are anti-women and they stand exposed before the country."

Constitutional Amendment Bill Defeated

The remarks come in the backdrop of the Constitution Amendment Bill failing to pass in the Lok Sabha, triggering sharp reactions from leaders across the political spectrum.

The Lok Sabha took up the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-first Amendment) Bill, the Delimitation Bill, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill together for passing. In the division that took place on the Constitution Amendment Bill following the debate on the three bills, 298 members voted in favour and 230 against it. With the Constitution Amendment Bill defeated, the government later said it did not want to pursue the two other linked bills.

The bills aimed to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 816, with 33% reservation for women. The delimitation was to be carried out based on the 2011 census. The government said there will be a proportionate increase in seats for all states. Opposition parties said that they are strongly in favour of women's reservation but were against the Delimitation Bill. They called upon the government to implement the women's reservation in the existing strength of the Lok Sabha. (ANI)