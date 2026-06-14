Following a violent clash in Dehradun that killed one, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has vowed the 'strictest possible action' against criminals, stating that no one who takes the law into their hands will be spared by the administration.

CM Vows 'Strictest Possible Action'

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said the state administration will take the "strictest possible action" against anyone who commits a crime or takes the law into their own hands in the state.

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"Anyone who takes the law into their own hands or commits a crime in Uttarakhand, the system and administration here will take the strictest possible action against such individuals, in accordance with the law and established procedures," Dhami said in his address.

Referring to a recent incident in Dehradun, the Chief Minister said the administration was examining all legal aspects of the matter and would act accordingly. "An incident happened in Uttarakhand, and the administration is examining all legal aspects of the matter, and subsequently, strict action will be taken. No one will be spared; no criminal will be able to escape after committing a crime. We have ensured that such a system is in place," he said.

Details of Dehradun Clash

The remark comes after a clash left one person dead and three others seriously injured in the Bairagiwala area under Sahaspur police station limits in Dehradun on Saturday. The police said that the dispute over water for fields between the two groups escalated into violence.

Dhami's reiterated that the government is committed to ensuring the rule of law and accountability. Police and district administration have been directed to complete the investigation expeditiously and submit a detailed report, officials said.

Conflicting Motives for Violence

Earlier, Bhagwat, the father of the deceased in Uttarakhand's violent clash, had alleged that his son was killed after being attacked during a money-related confrontation linked to an earlier dispute, even as the police say that the Bairagiwala village clash occurred over a water issue. Bhagwat, the victim's father, told ANI, "I wasn't there. There wasn't actually a fight right then. The conversation about money had taken place the day before. The lad had Rs 14,000. He must have asked for the money yesterday. When he gave the money today, he was killed. A crowd had gathered. Imtiyaz stoked the fight. If the police do not carry out an encounter with Imtiaz and Razzaq, we will not let the dead body leave this place."

Police Investigation and Response

Meanwhile, Dehradun SP (Crime) Jitendra Chaudhary said that the police are currently registering a case based on the formal complaint lodged by the family members. "This is Bairagiwala village, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Sahaspur police station. A dispute arose between two parties over water for their fields, leading to a scuffle. Upon receiving this information, the police immediately arrived at the scene. We are currently registering a case based on the formal complaint lodged by the family members, and further action will follow. Separate police teams have been formed, and the police are actively searching for the accused individuals who carried out the attack and were involved in the altercation. They will be arrested soon," SP Chaudhary told ANI.

According to Dehradun Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl SP) Pankaj Gairola, police stated, "Members of one community allegedly attacked members of the other community using sharp-edged weapons and hammers, leaving four people critically injured. One of the victims later succumbed to their injuries."

The incident has created tension in the area, prompting the deployment of additional police personnel to maintain law and order. The Additional SP informed that a manhunt has been launched to apprehend the attackers. Police personnel remain deployed in the area and are closely monitoring the situation.