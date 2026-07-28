Skyroot Aerospace founders briefed Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on the landmark launch of Vikram-1, India's first private orbital vehicle. The CM congratulated them and discussed collaborations to boost Telangana's aerospace and tech ecosystem.

Skyroot Founders Brief CM on Vikram-1 Success

Pavan Kumar Chandana, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Naga Bharath Daka, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Skyroot Aerospace, called on Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the Delhi Camp Office on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Skyroot Aerospace founders briefed the Chief Minister on the company's recent landmark achievement of successfully launching Vikram-1, India's first privately developed orbital-class launch vehicle, on July 18. The historic mission made India the third country, after the United States and China, to achieve private-sector orbital launch capability, according to a release.

The meeting also featured discussions on Telangana's growing aerospace and space technology ecosystem, innovation, advanced manufacturing, research and development, and opportunities for collaboration between the Government of Telangana and the private space industry.

The release said that the Chief Minister congratulated the founders on their remarkable achievement and appreciated their contribution to strengthening India's position in the global space sector. He reiterated the Telangana Government's commitment to fostering innovation and creating a world-class ecosystem for startups and high-technology industries in the State.

CM Reddy Seeks Central Aid for Housing and Rural Employment

Earlier today, Revanth Reddy met Union Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan to request the allocation of 11.56 lakh houses to the state under PMAY (Gramin) 2.0, stating that rural housing construction was neglected during the previous government. Additionally, he appealed to include Indiramma Housing construction under MGNREGS to enable beneficiaries to receive 90 days of employment while building their homes.

Requests for MGNREGS Enhancements

In view of the El Nino situation, the Chief Minister urged the Union Minister to include additional works under MGNREGS and requested the addition of 10 new categories of work to improve farmers' livelihoods. He sought approval for specific works such as vegetable trellises, fodder plots, mulberry plantations, and silkworm-rearing sheds, alongside requesting that farmers be allowed to undertake land development, water conservation, and the restoration of land damaged by natural disasters under the scheme. (ANI)