During his Chamoli visit, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announced road projects, including the Rampur-Tauti road and handing over the Gwaldam-Dewal-Wan road to BRO, approved mini-stadiums, and granted state fair status to a soldiers' mela.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday stated that the construction of the road connecting Rampur Tauti with the Kumaon region would remain a government priority. CM Dhami reached Savaad, Chamoli, on Sunday on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day, where he was warmly welcomed by local residents, ex-servicemen, and their families.

Key Development Announcements

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister shared several major decisions and announcements related to regional development. During the event, CM Dhami announced that after the Nanda Devi Raj Jaat pilgrimage, the process of handing over the Gwaldam-Dewal-Wan motor road to the BRO would be initiated. CM Dhami said, "This step aims to further improve the quality, maintenance, and safety of the road in the future. The construction of the road connecting Rampur Tauti with the Kumaon region would remain a government priority."

Sports Facilities and Cultural Recognition

The Chief Minister also mentioned the approval of mini stadiums in Talwadi (Tharali) and Lankhi (Nandanagar), which will enhance sports facilities and opportunities for local youth. He further declared that the 'Amar Shaheed Sainik Mela, Savaad' would be granted the status of a state fair--an announcement long awaited by the local community and ex-servicemen. This decision is seen as a significant step toward honouring the region's proud legacy of brave soldiers.

Tribute to Soldiers and Personal Connection

While visiting the Soldiers' Memorial Museum in Savaad, the Chief Minister paid tribute to the martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation. Expressing gratitude to the large gathering present at the inauguration of the 18th 'Amar Shaheed Sainik Mela,' he said that the land of Savaad has always been a symbol of patriotism, dedication, and valour.

The Chief Minister said that he himself comes from a soldier's family, and coming to this land of heroes revived many memories of the stories of courage narrated by his father. He added that the brave soldiers of Savaad have always made unparalleled sacrifices for national security, earning recognition across the country.

National Security and Defence Modernisation

Speaking about national security, the Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, historic improvements have been seen in the Indian Armed Forces and the defence sector. He noted that while India once depended heavily on foreign countries for defence equipment, it is now among the leading nations exporting key defence technologies.

Referring to the recently conducted 'Operation Sindoor,' he said that India's strategic capability, soldiers' courage, and indigenous weapon systems have further strengthened the nation's global standing.

Commitment to State Policies and Cultural Identity

Highlighting social challenges in the state, the Chief Minister said that decisive action has been taken to curb distortions such as "love jihad" and "spit jihad" to safeguard the cultural identity and social harmony of Devbhoomi. He added that Uttarakhand has become the first state in India to practically implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). This, he said, reflects the government's commitment to fulfilling the promises made to the people--not merely through announcements but through concrete actions on the ground. (ANI)