Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved financial sanctions of approximately Rs 89 crore for various development projects, including police housing in Haridwar and Rishikesh, and aid for disaster-affected families.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved financial sanctions amounting to approximately Rs 89 crore for various development projects and infrastructure works across the state.

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Funds for Police Infrastructure

The Chief Minister has sanctioned Rs 42.47 crore for the construction of 120 Type-II residential quarters at the Police Line, Roshanabad, Haridwar, according to a release.

He has also approved Rs 17.44 crore for the demolition of dilapidated residential buildings at Rishikesh Police Station and the construction of 36 Type-II and 9 Type-III residential quarters.

In addition, Rs 59.78 lakh has been sanctioned for the construction of new barracks on the first floor of eight barracks in Enclosure Nos. 05/06 at the District Jail, Dehradun.

Approval has also been granted for the release of Rs 27.60 crore during the current financial year for various police establishments.

Relief for Disaster-Affected Families

The Chief Minister has approved assistance from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for nine families affected by natural disasters in Tehsil Jashiyad and Tehsil Dunda of Uttarkashi district during 2025-26 and 2026-27. These families, currently residing in rented accommodations, will receive rental assistance at the rate of Rs 4,000 per month for six months, amounting to a total of Rs 2.16 lakh.

Constituency and Infrastructure Development

For the Salt Assembly Constituency in Almora district, approval has been granted for the installation of 10 high-mast lights in major market areas at a cost of Rs 29.32 lakh.

Additionally, for various development works under the Vikasnagar Assembly Constituency in Dehradun district, financial approval of Rs 97.79 lakh has been accorded against a total project cost of Rs 380.12 lakh, with Rs 58.67 lakh sanctioned as the first installment, the release stated.

The Chief Minister has also approved a grant of ₹50 lakh for infrastructure improvements at the Uttarakhand Ashram/Dharamshala located in Pushkar, Rajasthan. The grant will be utilised for the installation of a genset, addressing water supply issues, and the provision of solar panels and other essential facilities.

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