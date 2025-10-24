18-year-old Dhaanvi Karthikeyan from Chennai becomes the first female student from Tamil Nadu to visit the Russian Space Centre in Moscow. She explored astronaut training and satellite manufacturing, interacted with Russian cosmonauts.

Chennai: An 18-year-old named Dhaanvi Karthikeyan from Chennai has made history by becoming the first female student from Tamil Nadu to visit the astronaut training and satellite manufacturing facilities in Moscow, Russia.

Out of 5 lakh students who participated in a nationwide online competition, Dhaanvi was selected as one of five students from India to attend a five-day International Aerospace Camp in the Russian capital.

During the camp, Dhaanvi had the unique opportunity to visit the astronaut training facility and observe the satellite manufacturing processes at the International Aerospace Centre in Moscow.

Describing her experience at the camp, Karthikeyan said this opportunity would not have been possible without her deep interest in quantum mechanics, and called it a big dream come true.

The resident of Virugambakkam stated that she learned a great deal from her trip and had the opportunity to interact with some of Russia's finest cosmonauts.

"I have been extremely privileged to have been conferred with the opportunity of representing the country at the International Aerospace Camp, which was held in Moscow, Russia. I honestly feel that this opportunity would not have been possible without the sheer interest that I had towards quantum mechanics, which led me to astrophysics, which later led me to aerospace engineering. I got access to some of the finest cosmonauts in Russia. I got to speak with them, I got to understand a lot from them and I got to witness a lot of the technical part of it... I am very very lucky. I'd like to thank Movsta for giving me this opportunity, without whom this would not have been possible. This is larger than life, this is such a big dream come true...," Karthikeyan told ANI.

18-year-old Dhaanvi Karthikeyan is a resident of Virugambakkam, recently completed Class 12 at a private school, and appeared for the NEET entrance examination, aspiring to pursue a career in medicine. Alongside her studies, she pursued her passion for physics by completing an online Quantum Mechanics course offered by Stanford University through a Private Institute.

Her father, Karthikeyan, works in a private software company, and her family expressed immense pride in her international achievement. Upon her return, Dhaanvi received a warm and enthusiastic welcome from her relatives and friends at the Chennai Airport, marking a moment of pride for Tamil Nadu.

