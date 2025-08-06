Image Credit : Getty

Duffy claims this would allow the US to declare a 'keep-out zone' on the lunar surface. This is seen as a necessary step towards protecting the landing site for a future American moon base, planned as part of the Artemis Programme. Duffy called for NASA to 'move quickly' in establishing a nuclear reactor on the moon in order to 'support a future lunar economy'. Duffy, who is also US transport secretary, has asked NASA to place a reactor capable of producing at least 100 kilowatts on the moon by the end of the decade. That is enough energy to power 80 average American households and could provide the energy backbone for a permanent lunar base. NASA had previously planned to place a 40-kilowatt reactor on the moon in a similar timeframe, but it is not clear if they will be able to use the same designs.

Duffy will give NASA 30 days to appoint an official to oversee the operation and 60 days to issue a request seeking proposals from commercial companies for the project.