​​​​​​​DGCA simplifies process of procuring heliport license; check details

Earlier, before submitting the online applications, applicants were required to apply as many as five organizations - Ministry of Home, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Environment and Forest, Airport Authority of India and Local Administration- through online/ physical mode to obtain NOC/Clearance.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday (May 30) said that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has simplified the process for the grant of Heliport License. According to the civil aviation ministry, the applications for NOC/Clearance to five external organizations can be routed through a single tab in the applicant's eGCA profile.

It can be seen that the DGCA grants Heliport License/ Operational Authorization to the heliports at the surface level as well as at elevated /rooftop of the buildings in compliance with Aircraft Rules and the relevant Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs).

PM Modi or CM Stalin? Clash over photos leave nearly 250 animal ambulances to rust in Tamil Nadu

The applicants who desires to obtain a license/ authorization are required to submit an online application to DGCA through the eGCA portal.

Earlier, before submitting the online applications, applicants were required to apply as many as five organizations - Ministry of Home, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Environment and Forest, Airport Authority of India and Local Administration- through online/ physical mode to obtain NOC/Clearance.

With the eGCA, the process has now been simplified and a separate tab has been provided in the applicant's eGCA profile. The applications for NOC/Clearance to five external organizations can be routed through this tab via the URL link/email of the respective organizations.

Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leaders meet President Murmu; seek judicial probe into Manipur violence

This has simplified the process for the applicants, and they can now apply for NOC/Clearances through a single window provided on the eGCA portal.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has laid special focus on ease of doing business. The eGCA (e-Governance in Directorate General of Civil Aviation) portal was launched by Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia in November 2021 with an aim to enhance the efficiency of the various services provided by the DGCA.

It should be noted that the Ministry of Civil Aviation has launched UDAN 5.1 to further enhance the connectivity to remote areas of the country and achieve last mile connectivity, including through helicopters. This initiative will further ease and ensure the successes of UDAN 5.1.