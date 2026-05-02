Delhi's Rouse Avenue court has sought a CBI reply on the bail plea of Bharat Mathur, a private firm's senior VP. He and DGCA Deputy DG Mudavath Devula were arrested in a Rs 2.5 lakh bribery case and are in judicial custody.

The Rouse Avenue court has recently sought a reply from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a regular bail application moved on behalf of Bharat Mathur, a senior Vice President of a private company. He has been arrested for an alleged bribe of Rs. 2.5 lakh alongwith DGCA deputy DG Mudavath Devula. Both are in judicial custody after a CBI investigation. Special Judge Chhavi Kapoor sought a reply from the CBI and listed the matter for arguments on bail application next week.

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Details of the Arrest and Investigation

On April 24, the court remanded DGCA Deputy DG Mudavath Devula and Bharat Mathur in judicial custody till May 6. They were arrested on April 18.

The Rouse Avenue court on April 22 extended the CBI custody of Mudavath Devula, Deputy DG of DGCA and Bharat Mathur for 2 days.

Counsel for the CBI had sought 5 days further custody, saying that this case related to seeking an illegal advantage for clearing the file for the import of drones. A deal was struck at Rs 5 lakh for each application. The Accused persons were arrested from a restaurant near Hauz Khas, and an amount of Rs 2.5 lakh was recovered from the accsued persons. Their custody is required for investigation and to confront them with the evidence collected during the investigation, the CBI had said.

On April 19, the court remanded Mudavath Devula and Bharat Mathur to 3 days of CBI custody on April 19.

CBI's Statement and Seizures

As per CBI on April 19, CBI arrested the DGCA Deputy Director General and a Private Person in a Rs 2.5 lakh bribery case.

The CBI registered the case on 18.04.2026 against an official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), along with a representative of a private company based in New Delhi on the allegation that the accused public servant of DGCA demanded undue advantage from the private persons in lieu of issuing approvals and permissions of applications pending with DGCA. CBI conducted searches at the premises of the accused public servant and other private persons at 04 locations in Delhi, resulting in seizure of cash worth Rs. 37 Lakhs, Gold and Silver Coins and multiple digital devices. (ANI)