Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ED raids underway at multiple locations in Jharkhand, West Bengal; check details

    The IT officials from Bihar and Jharkhand are involved in these raids. It is unclear what has been discovered so far in the raids or what the IT officials expect to find there. Singh is in his house in Bokaro and so is Yadav.

    ED raids underway at multiple locations in Jharkhand, West Bengal; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 4, 2022, 9:32 AM IST

    The Enforcement Directorate on Friday morning conducted raids at several locations in Jharkhand and West Bengal in a money laundering case linked to alleged encroachment of Indian Army's lands. The ED is conducting searches at Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's close aide Amit Agarwal resident.

    The Enforcement Directorate on Friday morning conducted raids at several locations in Jharkhand and West Bengal in a money laundering case linked to alleged encroachment of Indian Army's lands. The ED is conducting searches at Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's close aide Amit Agarwal resident.

    Also read: Morbi bridge collapse: Search and recovery operation ends, death toll at 135

    It is reportedly said that IT raids are also underway at the residence of Congress MLA, Pradeep Yadav in Ranchi. Along with this, the Income Tax Department has also started raids on his Godda residence.

    Reports further said that the Income Tax Department officials are also searching for the residence of Ajay Singh, a coal businessman in Bermo. It is also reported that the officers of the department have come in a total of eight vehicles.

    Also read: Gujarat Election 2022 SWOT analysist: Will Arvind Kejriwal's AAP change equations?

    The IT officials from Bihar and Jharkhand are involved in these raids. It is unclear what has been discovered so far in the raids or what the IT officials expect to find there. Singh is in his house in Bokaro and so is Yadav.

    It is reported that all the mobile phones have been seized and the houses have been sealed during the raids and nobody is allowed in or out.

    The raids in Jharkhand come a day after the CM Soren skipped the ED appearance in a money laundering case. He was asked to appear before the ED on Thursday (November 3) in connection with the money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state.

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2022, 9:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NNMMSS 2022: How to apply for National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme, eligibility, exam details and more

    NMMSS 2022: How to apply for National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme, eligibility, exam details and more

    Morbi bridge collapse: Search and recovery operation ends, death toll 135 AJR

    Morbi bridge collapse: Search and recovery operation ends, death toll at 135

    Mere possession of jihadi literature is not an offence: Delhi High Court to NIA AJR

    Mere possession of jihadi literature is not an offence: Delhi High Court to NIA

    Army wants to buy 10 aerial targeting systems, 120 loiter munitions for border deployment

    Army wants to buy 10 aerial targeting systems, 120 loiter munitions for border deployment

    Indian Army patents its new combat uniform's design and camouflage pattern

    Indian Army patents its new combat uniform's design and camouflage pattern

    Recent Stories

    NNMMSS 2022: How to apply for National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme, eligibility, exam details and more

    NMMSS 2022: How to apply for National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme, eligibility, exam details and more

    Are you winter-ready? 5 food that can prevent illnesses and sickness also improve your immune system RBA

    Are you winter-ready? 5 food that can prevent illnesses and sickness also improve your immune system

    Lionel Messi roped in as BYJUS Global Brand Ambassador for Education for All initiative-ayh

    Lionel Messi roped in as BYJU'S Global Brand Ambassador for 'Education for All' initiative

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's PDA will make you smile; check out their latest Instagram post RBA

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's PDA will make you smile; check out their latest Instagram post

    Days after his $44 billion takeover, Elon Musk to begin laying off Twitter employees on Friday AJR

    Days after his $44 billion takeover, Elon Musk to begin laying off Twitter employees on Friday

    Recent Videos

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon