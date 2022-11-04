ED raids underway at multiple locations in Jharkhand, West Bengal; check details

The IT officials from Bihar and Jharkhand are involved in these raids. It is unclear what has been discovered so far in the raids or what the IT officials expect to find there. Singh is in his house in Bokaro and so is Yadav.

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday morning conducted raids at several locations in Jharkhand and West Bengal in a money laundering case linked to alleged encroachment of Indian Army's lands. The ED is conducting searches at Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's close aide Amit Agarwal resident.

It is reportedly said that IT raids are also underway at the residence of Congress MLA, Pradeep Yadav in Ranchi. Along with this, the Income Tax Department has also started raids on his Godda residence.

Reports further said that the Income Tax Department officials are also searching for the residence of Ajay Singh, a coal businessman in Bermo. It is also reported that the officers of the department have come in a total of eight vehicles.

It is reported that all the mobile phones have been seized and the houses have been sealed during the raids and nobody is allowed in or out.

The raids in Jharkhand come a day after the CM Soren skipped the ED appearance in a money laundering case. He was asked to appear before the ED on Thursday (November 3) in connection with the money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state.