    'Devotee' PM Modi destined to fulfill Ayodhya's grand Ram Mandir dream, reflects Advani in upcoming article

    According to a TOI report, veteran BJP leader LK Advani reflects on the transformative Rath Yatra in a yet-to-be released article and deems PM Narendra Modi destined to fulfill Ayodhya's grand Ram Temple dream, as he prepares to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 12, 2024, 9:35 PM IST

    In an upcoming article, BJP veteran L K Advani asserts that destiny has designated Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfill the longstanding dream of constructing a grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. The article, titled 'Ram Mandir Nirman, Ek Divya Swapna Ki Purti,' is set to be published in a special edition of the 'Rashtra Dharma' magazine, slated for release next week.

    Looking back on the transformative journey that commenced with his Rath Yatra 33 years ago, Advani considers the Ayodhya movement as a defining moment in his political career. This journey led him to "re-discover India and, in the process, re-understand himself." Commencing on September 25, 1990, the Rath Yatra sparked a nationwide movement deeply rooted in the faith of Lord Ram, he reminisces.

    Also read: Gearing up for Ayodhya Ram Mandir's inauguration: A timeline of events from 1528 to 2024

    BJP veteran LK Advani is scheduled to participate in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22.

     

    At the forefront of the Ram temple agitation, BJP veteran LK Advani reflects on the early days of the movement and honors the late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He acknowledges the presence and active participation of PM Modi during the Rath Yatra, asserting that even at that time, Prime Minister Modi was chosen by Lord Ram for the reconstruction of the temple.

    "Today the Rath Yatra completed 33 years. When we started the Rath Yatra on the morning of September 25, 1990, we did not know that the faith in Lord Ram with which we were starting this Yatra would take the form of a movement in the country," said Advani in his article as reported by TOI quoting a source.

     

    In an article set to be published in a special edition of the 76-year-old Hindi magazine 'Rashtra Dharma' on January 16, the report added that Advani acknowledges Prime Minister Narendra Modi's consistent presence alongside him throughout the Rath Yatra.

    "He was not very famous then. But at that very time Lord Ram had chosen his devotee (Modi) to rebuild his temple," the BJP veteran was quoted as saying in the article according to the report.

    "At that time I felt that destiny had decided that one day a grand temple of Shri Ram would definitely be built in Ayodhya," Advani reportedly said, adding, "Well, now it's only a matter of time".

    The consecration ceremony for the Ram temple in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, thousands of seers from across the country, and other dignitaries have received invitations for the ceremony. Over a hundred thousand devotees are anticipated to gather in the temple town on the occasion of the "Pran Pratishtha" (consecration).

    Also read: 'Emotional for 1st time in my life': PM Modi's special audio message ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration (LISTEN)

    "When Prime Minister Narendra Modi consecrates the (Lord Ram's idol at the) temple, he will represent every citizen of our India. I pray that this temple inspires all Indians to adopt the qualities of Shri Ram," Advani reportedly states in the upcoming article.

    "During the Rath Yatra, there were many experiences which influenced my life. Unknown people from remote villages would come to me overwhelmed with emotion after seeing the chariot. They would do 'pranam', chant Lord Ram's name and leave. This was a message that there were many people who dreamt of the Ram temple... With the consecration of the temple on January 22, the suppressed desires of those villagers will also stand fulfilled," the BJP veteran further stated, as reported by the TOI article.

    The report further stated quoting a source that, "He has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modiji for bringing this moment, building a grand Ram Lala temple and fulfilling his resolution."

    The report noted that a copy of the magazine's special edition featuring Advani's article will be distributed to all attendees of the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2024, 9:35 PM IST
