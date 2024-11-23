Aaditya Thackeray’s net worth: Know Shiv Sena (UBT) leader's investments, assets and more

Maharashtra election results are almost clear. Amidst all this, Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray is currently leading from the Worli assembly seat in Mumbai. Know his total net worth.

Aaditya Thackeray net worth Know shiv sena UBT leaders investments assets and more gcw
As BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is all set to form the government in Maharashtra, Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, in his first reaction post results, thanked the voters in the state for the landslide victory in the assembly elections. Amidst all this, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray is currently leading from the Worli assembly seat in Mumbai. As simple as Aaditya Thackeray appears, he is equally wealthy in terms of money. During the nomination, Aaditya Thackeray disclosed his assets in the election affidavit, after which his wealth was revealed.

Aaditya Thackeray owns THIS much wealth

Actually, Aaditya Thackeray owns assets worth Rs 23.4 crores. He has movable assets worth Rs 17.39 crores and immovable assets worth Rs 6.04 crores. Also, he has Rs 37,344 as cash. At the same time, there is Rs 2.8 crore in the bank account. Apart from this, if we talk about shares and mutual funds, he has invested Rs 10 crore.

Also, aThackeray had shown assets worth Rs 16 crores through an affidavit in 2019, which includes movable assets worth Rs 11.38 crores and immovable assets worth Rs 4.67 crores. He had also bought a share, which was worth Rs 50 thousand. Its value is close to Rs 5 lakh. The value of these shares has increased to Rs 70,000 by September 30, 2024. He has ICICI Deep Discount Bonds 1997, which is worth Rs 70,000.

Owns diamond bracelet worth 5.35 crores

According to some media reports, Aaditya Thackeray has jewelry worth Rs 1.91 crores. He has invested Rs 10.35 crores. Also, he has spent Rs 4.21 lakh on vehicles. Aaditya has a diamond bracelet, which costs Rs 3 lakh 90 thousand. Now everyone wants to know what work Aditya does, due to which he has so much wealth. Aditya has described himself as a social and political worker. He has stated his source of income as interest, rent, profit, and salary.

