Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim Singh acquitted in Ranjit Singh murder case by Punjab and Haryana HC

    The Punjab and Haryana High Court acquitted Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four others in the murder case of former Dera manager Ranjit Singh. The decision was pronounced by a Bench comprising Justices Sureshwar Thakur and Lalit Batra on Tuesday (May 28).
     

    Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim Singh acquitted in Ranjit Singh murder case by Punjab and Haryana HC anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 28, 2024, 12:06 PM IST

    In the murder case of former Dera manager Ranjit Singh, the Punjab and Haryana High Court acquitted Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four other accused on Tuesday. A bench comprising of Justices Sureshwar Thakur and Lalit Batra pronounced the verdict on the appeals filed by Ram Rahim and others who were convicted by a CBI Court in Haryana's Panchkula in 2021. Former Dera manager Ranjit Singh was shot dead in 2002.

    Four other convicts - Avtar Singh, Jasbir Singh, Sabdil Singh and Krishan Lal - were previously sentenced to life imprisonment along with Singh. Ram Rahim will remain in jail as he is also convicted in a separate case of rape. Additionally, he is serving a sentence for another case involving conspiracy to commit murder.

    The controversial preacher was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in cases related to rape and two murders, including the killing of journalist Ram Chander Chhatarpati and former Dera manager Ranjit Singh.

    On October 18, 2021, the special CBI court in Panchkula sentenced Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim and four others to life imprisonment. One of the accused had died during the trial. Additionally, the CBI judge imposed a fine of Rs 31 lakh on the Dera chief. He is also serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples and is currently lodged in Sunaria jail in Rohtak.

    Last Updated May 28, 2024, 12:14 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Pathanamthitta ASP refuses farewell allegedly due to resentment over lack of promotion anr

    Kerala: Pathanamthitta ASP refuses farewell allegedly due to resentment over lack of promotion

    SC refuses urgent hearing of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's bail extension plea gcw

    SC refuses urgent hearing of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's bail extension plea

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD sounds yellow alert in 6 districts on May 28 2024; Waterlogging reported in parts of Kochi anr

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD sounds yellow alert in 6 districts today; Waterlogging reported in parts of Kochi

    Pune Porsche accident: Crime Branch recovers Rs 3 lakh given to change teen's blood sample gcw

    Pune Porsche accident: Crime Branch recovers Rs 3 lakh given to change teen's blood sample

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 417 May 28 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 417 May 28 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Recent Stories

    Cricket Throwback: When Ravi Shastri chase Pakistani player Javed Miandad with shoe - The untold story the 1987 clash osf

    Throwback: When Ravi Shastri chased Pakistani player Javed Miandad with shoe - The untold story the 1987 clash

    Papua New Guinea landslide: PM Modi offers support as chilling drone footage of aftermath goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Papua New Guinea landslide: PM Modi offers support as chilling drone footage of aftermath goes viral (WATCH)

    Karnataka schools to reopen on May 29: Textbook distribution on first day itself vkp

    Karnataka schools to reopen on May 29: Textbook distribution on first day itself

    Papua New Guinea landslide: Survivors 'unlikely', says UN official as rescue mission transitions to recovery snt

    Papua New Guinea landslide: Survivors 'unlikely', says UN official as rescue mission transitions to recovery

    Kerala: Pathanamthitta ASP refuses farewell allegedly due to resentment over lack of promotion anr

    Kerala: Pathanamthitta ASP refuses farewell allegedly due to resentment over lack of promotion

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon