Dense fog in Delhi led to severe travel disruptions, causing train delays of up to eight hours at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations. Passengers faced major schedule changes, and flight operations at IGI airport were also significantly impacted.

Several trains in the national capital Delhi faced disruptions in their operations due to dense fog prevailing in the city on Monday morning. Passengers at New Delhi Railway Station complained about unprecedented delays and schedule disruptions.

Train Delays Impact Passengers and Livelihoods

One of the passengers, Gagan, said his train to Kanpur is delayed by 8 hours due to fog. "I have to go to Kanpur, but the train is running late by eight hours due to dense fog...," Gagan told ANI.

Due to train operational delays, taxi drivers also reported reduced business at the station, as trains are running late due to fog. Shivkumar, a taxi driver, said there is no work at the station because trains have been running late. "For now, there is no work because there is so much fog. No road is visible, trains are getting delayed, and if trains arrive on time and the road is visible, then an individual can travel," Shivkumar told ANI.

Students Voice Frustration Over Delays

Passengers at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station complained about disruptions to their travel plans due to train delays caused by dense fog in the city. Vishnu, a college student who took a 7 am train, said that a one-hour delay would cause him to miss breakfast in his mess and that he would now have to pay for it. "My mess closing time is 9 am. I wanted to eat breakfast, so I took the 7 am train, thinking I would have it in the mess. However, the train was delayed by 1 hour, so I won't get breakfast and will have to buy it. These minor problems happen due to fog, flights get missed, and students miss their exams, these problems occur." Vishnu tells ANI.

Gajendra, a student from Udaipur, said his train was an hour and a half late and expressed concern that dense fog increases the risk of road accidents and that students may miss their exams. "A lot of problems are faced due to fog, as there is a risk of accidents for people walking on the roads, and students face problems due to delays in trains and flights, causing them to miss their exams.... My train is late by an hour and a half," Gajendra told ANI.

Visibility Reduced in Mumbai

Additionally, a layer of smog lingered over the Eastern Freeway in Mumbai, reducing visibility and contributing to poor air quality in the area.

Flight Operations Disrupted at Delhi Airport

Meanwhile, dense fog in Delhi has caused significant disruptions at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, with visibility dropping to just 50 meters. This has led to flight delays and cancellations, with airlines such as IndiGo and Air India issuing advisories warning passengers of potential disruptions.

Airlines Issue Advisories

IndiGo, in a travel advisory, said it is closely monitoring the situation and making operational adjustments as needed to keep journeys moving as smoothly as possible. In its statement, IndiGo said, "#Delhi and #Hindon (Airport) continue to remain wrapped in chilly winter air and lingering fog this morning. The fluctuating visibility has led to changes in flight schedules, and operations may be slower than usual as conditions evolve. Our teams on-ground are prioritising safety and compliance with visibility requirements. We recommend keeping a tab on your flight status via http://bit.ly/3ZWAQXd. If your flight is impacted, you can conveniently rebook your journey or claim a refund through https://goindigo.in/plan-b.html. Our airport teams are also available to assist should you need support while at the terminal. Once the weather settles, operations will gradually stabilise, and flights will depart as planned. Thank you for your patience and understanding. We look forward to welcoming you onboard soon," (ANI).