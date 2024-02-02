Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Dense fog disrupts travel in Delhi-NCR, IGI airport reports zero visibility

    The weather department expects increased rainfall in February, exceeding 122% of the Long Period Average (LPA). The density of fog is expected to decrease, and noticeable weather changes are forecasted after February 4 and 5.

    The Delhi-NCR region faced challenging visibility conditions on Friday (February 2) due to dense fog, impacting both train and flight services. Delhi's IGI Airport reported zero visibility since 6 am. Visuals on social media showcased the thick fog enveloping the city streets.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) noted fog conditions in isolated pockets of Haryana, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand on February 1, with shallow fog observed in Delhi and East Uttar Pradesh. Delhi experienced a minimum temperature of 12.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday, with a maximum of 18.6 degrees Celsius.

    Centre allotted Rs 2,744 crore for railway development in Kerala: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

    The weather department expects increased rainfall in February, exceeding 122% of the Long Period Average (LPA). The density of fog is expected to decrease, and noticeable weather changes are forecasted after February 4 and 5.

    On Thursday, parts of Rajasthan received light showers due to a western disturbance. Another western disturbance is expected to be active on February 3-4, bringing the likelihood of light to moderate rain and thunderstorms in areas like Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions.

    Simultaneously, Himachal Pradesh witnessed moderate to heavy snowfall in high hills and tribal areas. Shimla experienced its first snowfall of the season, delighting residents, tourists, and farmers. The state capital, along with Kufri and Fagu, was covered in snow. Lahaul Spiti presented a picturesque scene under a thick blanket of snow.

    Schools and colleges in the region were closed until February 3 due to heavy snowfall. Additionally, Shimla witnessed a severe hailstorm on Wednesday night, followed by intermittent rain.

    Indian student Shreyas Reddy Benigeri found dead in Ohio, US; 4th death this year

