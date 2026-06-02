Union Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed those defending 'anti-India gangs', saying democratic freedoms shouldn't undermine national security. Separately, CJP's Abhijeet Dipke will lead a protest over NEET-UG irregularities amid a CBI probe.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday, without naming anyone, launched a sharp attack on individuals he accused of supporting anti-national elements, asserting that democratic freedoms must not be used to defend forces seeking to undermine India's sovereignty and stability.

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In a post on X, Rijiju said he was proud of India but deeply critical of those whom he alleged prioritise personal interests over national concerns. "I'm very proud to live in India but I am ashamed of those selfish people who have no morals, who run after money only and defend terrorists, maoists & anti-India gangs and criminals!" Rijiju wrote.

Emphasising the importance of democratic values, the Union Minister said India remains committed to open debate and dissent, provided such freedoms are not used to support elements working against the nation's interests. "The beauty of our Indian democracy is open debate & the right to dissent without fear of censorship. The only qualification is not to support those elements actively seeking to harm & undermine India's uncompromising sovereignty, internal stability, & our economic growth," he added.

Protest Planned Over NEET-UG Irregularities

Meanwhile, Coakroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke is set to return to India on June 6 (Saturday) to lead a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding the resignation of the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid ongoing concerns over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations.

According to a post shared by user "Coackroach is Back" on X, it was stated, "Important announcement: CJP Founder @abhijeet_dipke will return to India on June 6 for a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, demanding the resignation of the Education Minister."

The proposed protest comes against the backdrop of continuing concerns regarding the NEET-UG examination process, including allegations of paper leaks, administrative lapses and delays in conducting examinations. The NEET-UG exam has now been rescheduled for June 21, while the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues its probe into the paper leak case.

The investigation has seen multiple arrests, and senior officials, including CBI Director Praveen Sood and National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh, recently briefed a Parliamentary Standing Committee on the progress of the inquiry.

Rijiju on 'Anti-India' Networks

Rijiju had earlier, on May 23, criticised groups seeking support from what he described as "anti-India" networks, stating, "I pity those who seek their followers in social media from Pakistan & George Soros gang. India has enough population and highly energetic youth population who could be genuine and valuable followers! No need to seek validation from the anti-India gang." (ANI)