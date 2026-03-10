Telangana Jagruthi leader Kavitha continues her indefinite hunger strike in Hyderabad after being arrested in Khammam. She demands the government rebuild homes for victims of the Velugumatla demolitions and give a written assurance.

Telangana Jagruthi leader Kavitha has intensified her protest by continuing her indefinite hunger strike at the Telangana Jagruthi Central Office in Banjara Hills, demanding immediate justice for the victims of the house demolitions in Velugumatla, Khammam district.

According to a release, Kavitha began her hunger strike on Monday night in Khammam to stand in solidarity with the displaced families. In the early hours of Tuesday, nearly 600 police personnel arrested her and shifted her to Hyderabad. Despite the arrest, she has vowed to continue her indefinite hunger strike from the Telangana Jagruthi office until the government provides justice to the victims.

Demand for Justice and Written Assurance

Speaking on the occasion, Kavitha strongly demanded that the government must immediately announce that new houses will be constructed for the victims at the exact location where their homes were demolished in Velugumatla. She made it clear that her hunger strike will continue until the government gives a written assurance.

Allegations of Conspiracy and Anti-Poor Governance

Kavitha questioned the government's authority to occupy Bhoodan lands, stating that these lands were donated specifically for the welfare of the poor. She alleged that the sudden demolitions are part of a larger conspiracy to evict poor families after the land value in Velugumatla increased, so that the land can be handed over to influential and wealthy individuals.

She strongly criticized the Congress government, accusing it of functioning as an anti-poor and anti-people administration. she said that the government has been mercilessly demolishing houses of the poor not just in Khammam but across the state.

Impact on Students and Displaced Families

Kavitha expressed outrage that nearly 750 houses were demolished at midnight using bulldozers, even during the crucial period of 10th class and Intermediate examinations. She said houses belonging to students who had hall tickets were also demolished, raising serious concerns about the future of those students, a press note stated.

She further stated that the victims have been shifted to Ambedkar Bhavan, where they are living in extremely distressing conditions. According to her, the situation there is alarming, with children suffering from skin infections and families struggling even for basic necessities. Most of the victims are daily wage labourers who spent years building their homes, only to see them reduced to rubble within minutes.

Protest and Police Action

Kavitha said that several organizations including SC, ST and BC JAC, Telangana Jagruthi, and leaders of the Dharma Samaj Party jointly protested in Khammam demanding justice for the victims. The protest resulted in a four-hour traffic blockade in the city.

She alleged that instead of addressing the grievances of the victims, the government chose to suppress the protest by sending a massive police force to arrest the protesters. "We were treated as if we were terrorists," she said, condemning the police action.

Legality of Demolitions Questioned

Kavitha questioned how the government could demolish houses on Bhoodan lands without even issuing proper notices. She pointed out that the Bhoodan Board had issued pattas to the beneficiaries and many residents had already applied for regularization under GO 58. She demanded that the government immediately explain why houses built on lands allocated to the poor were demolished so ruthlessly.

Call for Political Accountability

Kavitha also questioned the silence of Rahul Gandhi, who frequently speaks about protecting the Constitution and democracy. She urged him to learn the facts about the Velugumatla incident and demanded that he order an independent judicial inquiry into the demolitions. She further criticized the silence of the three ministers from Khammam district and said that if they truly have no role in these demolitions, they must come forward and ensure justice to the victims.

Unyielding Stance on Rebuilding Homes

Kavitha reiterated that the only acceptable solution is to rebuild houses for the affected families at the same location in Velugumatla. She warned that the struggle will intensify if the government continues to ignore the plight of the poor, a press note added.

"Until the government gives a clear assurance and justice is delivered to the Velugumatla victims, my indefinite hunger strike will continue," she declared. (ANI)