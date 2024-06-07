Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    UP SHOCKER! To avoid payment, speeding car runs over toll booth worker in Hapur (WATCH)

    The incident was reported at Chhijarsi toll plaza in Pilkhuwa Kotwali area on Delhi-Lucknow Highway-9. The condition of the toll plaza employee identified as Hemraj is believed to be critical and he is recuperating in the hospital.

    In a shocking incident, a speeding car hit a toll plaza employee flinging him in air in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh. The cctv camera installed at the toll booth captured the moment of the incident and the footage has surfaced on social media.

    The incident was reported between the intervening night of Thursday (June 6) and Friday (June 7).

    Local media reports said that the car driver was on his way to Hapur from Ghaziabad and deliberately ran over Hemraj in a bid to escape the toll fee. As per the report, it was a white colour car and the driver increased the speed of the car as soon as Hemraj approached to demand the fee.

    As soon as Hemraj collapsed on the road after being flung in the air due to the massive hit, other toll workers rushed to him him and immediately admitted him to a nearby private hospital.

    An investigation has been initiated and hunt is on for the car driver who is still absconding. The CCTV footage is currently being examined by the police.

