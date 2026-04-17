DMK MP Kanimozhi criticised the delimitation bill to increase Lok Sabha seats, calling it the 'greatest assault on the federal structure.' She said it penalizes southern states for population control, diminishing their representation in Parliament.

DMK MP Kanimozhi on Friday criticised the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, calling the delimitation process to increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha, the "greatest assault on the federal structure."

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Addressing the Lok Sabha while adorning a black saree in protest, Kanimozhi criticised the Centre's move to notify the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, in the Gazette last night, when one-third reservation for women legislators is being discussed in Parliament. The DMK MP said, "I not only stand as a representative of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, but also eight crore people who have been told amidst the elections that their votes will count less and their voice in this Parliament will be diminished. It is really shocking. We are discussing the Bill here, so what was the need to notify it yesterday? What is the respect you have for this House? These three bills are disguised as if they are in support of reservation for women, constitute the single greatest assault on federal structure."

'Injustice to southern states'

Terming population-based delimitation an injustice to southern states, she noted that Tamil Nadu's fertility rate has come down to 1.6, and the state has completed its demographic transition. She said, "Delimitation at its heart stands as a promise to the southern states. Five states which have resisted the onslaught of the BJP and stood out as models for development. We listened to the government's call to control the population. We complied, and our fertility rates fell. In 2001, there was a government which listened to the voices of the South. We have to give you (the BJP) the credit where it's due. It gave 24 more years, because the then Parliament understood that this injustice needed to be addressed. Why do we have to increase the seats to 850 now? The statement of objectives states that the demographics have changed, yet you are using 15-year-old 2011 census data to conduct delimitation. You are contradicting yourself. Most of the MPs might not even get a chance to speak in Parliament. Today, Tamil Nadu's fertility rate is 1.6, lower than that of France, Australia and the United States. We have completed a demographic transition. Uttar Pradesh's population has grown by 120 per cent since 1971 and Tamil Nadu's only by 15 per cent."

Kanimozhi refutes Home Minister's assurance

Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier assured no discrimination against southern states, saying that Tamil Nadu's representation in the Lok Sabha will increase from 39 to 59, maintaining a similar percentage in the House. However, Kanimozhi alleged that the Home Minister's statement was contrary to the constitutional amendment Bill. Invoking Dravidian leader Periyar, the DMK leader said, "Contrary to what the Home Minister said yesterday, the Delimitation Bill clearly states that it will be on the basis of the latest census figures. The latest available census is 2011, and according to that, UP gains 13 seats, and Tamil Nadu loses 11. Our ideological leader, Periyar, taught us that 'Justice is not giving everyone the same thing, justice is giving every person what they need and deserve.'"

"The Bill is vague and leaves everything open. This means that the party in the majority gets to choose which Census to use to draw the electoral map. This shows non-application of mind or a mind determined to push its own agenda on this country. The Delimitation Commission will be chaired by a retired Supreme Court judge appointed by the Union government, with no consultation with the Chief Justice of India, states or the Parliament. States get associate members who are not allowed to vote or sign, except to sit and watch from the wings," she added.

Amit Shah details representation for southern states

Earlier on Thursday, Union Minister Amit Shah assured that the representation of the southern states would not be affected by delimitation. Presenting numbers, Shah noted, "If we listen to the entire narrative created for the South, then out of the 543 seats created by you, 129 MPs currently sit in this House, which is approximately 23.76 per cent. In the new House, 195 MPs will be sitting here, and their power will be 23.97 per cent."

Shah said Karnataka has 28 seats, and 5.15 per cent of the 543 seats in the House, and after the passage of the bill, the number of Karnataka MPs will increase from 28 to 42, and the percentage in the Lok Sabha will increase to 5.44. "Karnataka will not suffer any loss at all. Andhra Pradesh has 25 seats, which is 4.60 per cent. After the passage of the bill, the number of MPs will increase from 25 to 38, which will be 4.65 per cent," he said.

"Tamil Nadu has 39 seats, which is 7.18 per cent. After the passage of the bill, the number of MPs will be 59, and their percentage in the new House of 816 will be 7.23 per cent. Tamil Nadu will also suffer no loss. Keralam has 20 seats, which is 3.68 per cent. After the passage of the bill, the number of MPs will be 30, and their percentage in the new House will be 3.67 per cent," he added. (ANI)