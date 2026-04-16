AP BJP chief PVN Madhav stated the upcoming delimitation will be a fair, structured process, ensuring no state's Parliament representation is reduced. He added that Assembly and Lok Sabha seats are expected to increase by 50%.

Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President PVN Madhav on Wednesday said that the delimitation process will follow a structured and fair mechanism, asserting that no state's representation in Parliament will be reduced and describing opposition concerns as "misinformation."

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BJP Assures Fair Delimitation Process

He said, "The number of Assembly and Lok Sabha seats is expected to increase by 50 per cent as part of the delimitation exercise," adding that the move will ensure expanded representation without affecting existing allocations.

Speaking to ANI, Madhav said, "There is a set process for delimiting all Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies across the country."

Rejecting concerns raised by opposition parties and southern states, he said, "The concerns raised by Southern states and the Congress party regarding potential neglect of the South are based on misinformation."

Citing Union Home Minister Amit Shah's clarification, he said, "Amit Shah, during his Tamil Nadu tour, clarified that delimitation will be on a pro-rata basis, meaning no state's share in Parliament will decrease."

He further added, "For example, if Andhra Pradesh currently has a 7% share in Parliament, that percentage will be maintained."

Process 'Administrative, Not Political'

Calling the process administrative rather than political or demographic, Madhav said, "The process is administrative rather than political or demographic, with a planned increase in representation."

He also stated, "The opposition's claims are seen as an attempt to divert attention from progress, such as the historic 33% reservation for women in Parliament."

Delimitation Bills Introduced in Lok Sabha

The Delimitation Bill, 2026, along with the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday after the Opposition pressed for a division against the move to introduce three Bills, instead of a voice vote.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla initiated the division to move to introduce the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026.

The Opposition members in the Lok Sabha had pressed for a division against the move to introduce the bill.

As per the final division, there were a total of 251 AYES and 185 NOES out of the total 333 votes.

With the 251 AYES majority, all three Bills, including the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Delimitation Bill, 2026, were introduced in the Lok Sabha.

Special Parliament Session for Women's Reservation Bill

Meanwhile, the government has convened a special sitting of Parliament from today to April 18 to pass the amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

The government has been seeking opposition support for passing the amendment bill to implement the women's reservation bill from the 2029 Lok Sabha polls on the basis of the 2011 census. (ANI)