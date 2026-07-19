DMK's TKS Elangovan said the government is again trying to bring a delimitation bill linked to women's reservation. He emphasized that the Lok Sabha seats of southern states should not be affected by any such legislation.

DMK leader TKS Elangovan on Sunday said that the government is trying to again bring delimitation bill linked to women's reservation in Parliament, saying that political parties have various suggestions and seats of southern states in the Lok Sabha should not be affected. There has been some speculation that the government may again bring delimitation bill in the monsoon session. The bill was defeated in the budget session of Parliament.

"They are trying to bring many bills, including delimitation and other bills. They have not talked about women reservation in Parliament. But they say that they are going to bring the delimitation bill, and many of the parties had given various suggestions. Each party seems to have said, like Supriya Sule had told, that the increase can be of 50% in all states. Such kind of recommendations have come, but let us wait and see," Elangovan told ANI.

"We are not giving any consideration. We are not giving any recommendation, but the only thing is that we want the southern states not to be affected," he added.

Opposition parties united on the issue

Congress leaders have said that the government does not have two-thirds majority to get a Constitution Amendment Bill linking women's reservation to delimitation passed in the Parliament. They have said that all opposition parties are united on the issue and opposed to any such bill. (ANI)