Delhi University has warned students against participating in protests at Jantar Mantar, citing safety and legal risks. Meanwhile, INDIA bloc leaders led by Rahul Gandhi protested the NEET-UG issue, leading to scuffles with Delhi Police.

DU Issues Safety Advisory Against Protests

The University of Delhi (DU) has issued an official safety advisory, urging all students and faculty members to strictly refrain from participating in unauthorised assemblies and demonstrations at Jantar Mantar. The notification comes amid heightened concerns regarding student safety, legal consequences, and the rapid spread of misinformation surrounding recent events in the national capital.

In a post on X, the university reminded students that demonstrations at Jantar Mantar are strictly regulated under the directives of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India. Participating in unlawful assemblies could lead to direct legal action by law enforcement authorities.

Highlighting the broader ramifications of legal involvement, the administration warned that police action or legal records could severely compromise students' academic progress, campus standings, and future career opportunities.

The administration flagged a surge in fake news, altered media, and misleading online content designed to provoke emotions and escalate tensions. Students have been advised to exercise extreme caution and verify information before reacting or sharing.

Dear students and faculty, your safety matters to us. Please note that any unlawful assemblies or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, which are strictly regulated as per the directives of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, may invite legal action. Such activities can… — University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) July 23, 2026

"Dear students and faculty, your safety matters to us. Please note that any unlawful assemblies or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, which are strictly regulated as per the directives of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, may invite legal action. Such activities can also pose serious risks to students' personal safety and significantly impact their academic progress and professional opportunities. Accordingly, all students are urged to stay away from Jantar Mantar and to prioritise their safety and compliance with the law", the University said.

"Furthermore, you are advised to exercise caution as a significant amount of fake and misleading content is being created and circulated to fuel the situation", the University said.

INDIA Bloc Protests Over NEET-UG Controversy

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, along with INDIA bloc leaders on Thursday, reached Gandhi Smriti on Tees January Marg amid heavy security deployment, in solidarity with those who died by suicide following the NEET-UG paper leak and to express solidarity with those injured during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests.

The Opposition leaders reached Gandhi Smriti in buses. The Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, "Our leader Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated over here. Today, the Modi government is assassinating democracy in India, brutalising students, and beating students. The Opposition is not going to accept this. We are with the students, and Mr Narendra Modi has to remove the Education Minister and apologise."

Clash with Police During March

The Opposition leaders set out from Rahul Gandhi's residence to march to Gandhi Smriti in solidarity with students protesting against the alleged paper leak and demanding accountability.

The protest turned tense after Congress workers pushed past police barricades, leading to scuffles with Delhi Police personnel.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police announced, "No sit-in protest or gathering is allowed here. If this sit-in protest of yours continues here like this, it will be declared illegal, due to which legal action will be taken against you. So, you are requested to end this protest and sit-in demonstration right here and disperse peacefully."

Despite the warning, Congress workers continued raising slogans, with several breaching police barricades while attempting to move towards Gandhi Smriti.

Earlier, Gandhi said the INDIA alliance leaders were heading to Gandhi Smriti to express solidarity with students affected by the NEET controversy. "Right now, MPs and leaders of the INDIA alliance are peacefully heading to Gandhi Smriti on Tees January Marg. We go to remember the students we lost - the children driven to take their own lives after the NEET paper leak. And we go to stand with the students who lie injured today - beaten for peacefully demanding justice and accountability. India's students are not alone. The entire Opposition stands with them and their demands," he posted on X.

Indian Youth Congress National President Uday Bhanu Chib alleged that Rahul Gandhi had been placed under "house arrest" to prevent him from raising students' issues. "Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, is raising the voice of the country's students and will continue to do so today. He has been placed under house arrest. They should be ashamed. They should ensure that paper leaks are stopped and that the future of the country's youth is not destroyed," Chib said.

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury criticised the police action, saying, "Wherever we go, this country is ours. These people are intimidating us by calling the police. We are not afraid of this".

The protest came amid the continuing deadlock in Parliament over the NEET-UG paper leak issue. The Opposition has demanded Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and a discussion under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, while the Centre has maintained that it is ready to discuss the issue without any preconditions. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)