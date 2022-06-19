Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi's Lieutenant Governor plans to upgrade 25 municipal schools as pilot project

    LG promised to hold MCD-run schools to the "highest standards by providing the best teaching, technological, and physical infrastructure."
     

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 19, 2022, 3:51 PM IST

    Authorities have identified 25 MCD schools as pilot projects for upgrading teaching, technological, and physical infrastructure.

    Lt Governor V K Saxena on Saturday visited Nagar Nigam Partibha Vidyalaya in H-Block, Ashok Vihar, along with top officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), as per the Raj Niwas.

    This visit was to further his "agenda of taking the MCD and the institutions under it to newer heights in a mission mode," according to the statement.

    While addressing the teachers and staff present, the LG promised to hold MCD-run schools to the "highest standards by providing the best teaching, technological, and physical infrastructure."

    "As a pilot project, 25 schools have already been identified, and work will begin as soon as possible. The same would be done gradually in all of MCD's remaining schools," in the statement Saxena was quoted as saying.

    The LG assured teachers that he would do everything possible to create an enabling work environment for them and exhorted them to do their best by staying consistently updated and proactive so that their students are mentally and academically shaped to be on par with the best among their peers. Saxena, who also toured the school grounds and praised the general upkeep and maintenance, directed that cleanliness be ensured daily, broken classroom furniture be replaced, and the library be updated with the most recent relevant resources, the statement added. 

