The Delhi High Court has ordered actor Rajpal Yadav to surrender by Feb 4. The court revoked the suspension of his sentence in a cheque dishonour case, citing his repeated failure to honour payment undertakings given to the court.

The Delhi High Court has directed Bollywood actor Rajpal Naurang Yadav to surrender before the concerned Jail Superintendent by February 4, after withdrawing the leniency earlier extended to him in a series of cheque dishonour cases.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Court Cites Repeated Violations

The Court held that the actor had repeatedly violated undertakings given regarding payment of settlement amounts, leaving no justification to continue the suspension of his sentence.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma observed that the Court had shown considerable indulgence to the petitioner over an extended period, solely on the basis of assurances that the dispute would be settled amicably and payments would be made to the complainant company.

Excuses Rejected, Pattern of Default Noted

The sentence awarded by the trial court had been suspended as far back as June 2024 to facilitate settlement, but the commitments recorded in successive orders were not honoured. The Court noted that despite clear timelines being fixed on multiple occasions, the petitioner failed to make payments running into several crores of rupees.

Even partial payments promised through demand drafts and instalment schedules were not deposited within the stipulated time. The Court rejected explanations citing technical or typographical errors in demand drafts, observing that such reasons did not inspire confidence, particularly in light of the consistent pattern of default.

Surrender Order Issued

The judge also took adverse note of the fact that the undertakings were given in open court through senior counsel and that further time was granted only on the petitioner's instructions. Despite this, no application was moved seeking clarification or rectification, and the Court was repeatedly informed of preparedness to pay, only for fresh adjournments to be sought without compliance.

In view of the repeated breach of undertakings and admitted liability, the High Court declined to extend any further indulgence. It directed that the amounts already deposited with the Registrar General be released in favour of the complainant company and ordered the petitioner to surrender by February 4, 2026, at 4:00 PM, to serve the sentence awarded by the trial court. The limited time granted for surrender was only in the interest of justice and on the submission that the actor was engaged in professional work in Mumbai. The matter was listed on February 5, 2026, for reporting compliance by the concerned Jail Superintendent.