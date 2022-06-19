Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi-Patna SpiceJet flight forced to land after fire onboard; all passengers safe

    All passengers are safe, as per reports. The cause of the fire, on the other hand, remains unknown.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Patna, First Published Jun 19, 2022, 1:42 PM IST

    A SpiceJet plane's engine caught fire shortly after taking off from Patna towards Delhi on Sunday. The 185-passenger SG723 flight landed safely shortly after takeoff.

    As per the aviation regulator DGCA sources, a bird strike caused a fire in one of the aircraft's engines. According to the pilots, they then shut down the engine and landed safely at Patna airport.

    "After engine troubles in the aircraft, a Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight returned to Patna airport," an airport official said.

    According to Manavjit Singh Dhillon, Senior Superintendent of Police, Patna Police, all passengers were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.

    The Delhi-bound flight was forced to return to Patna airport, according to Patna District Magistrate (DM) Chandrashekhar Singh, when people observed a fire in the plane and contacted district and airport officials.

    "All 185 passengers deboarded safely. The cause is a technical issue, which the engineering team is investigating further," the DM noted.

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2022, 1:50 PM IST
