Delhi-Patna SpiceJet flight forced to land after fire onboard; all passengers safe

All passengers are safe, as per reports. The cause of the fire, on the other hand, remains unknown.

A SpiceJet plane's engine caught fire shortly after taking off from Patna towards Delhi on Sunday. The 185-passenger SG723 flight landed safely shortly after takeoff.

As per the aviation regulator DGCA sources, a bird strike caused a fire in one of the aircraft's engines. According to the pilots, they then shut down the engine and landed safely at Patna airport.

"After engine troubles in the aircraft, a Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight returned to Patna airport," an airport official said.

According to Manavjit Singh Dhillon, Senior Superintendent of Police, Patna Police, all passengers were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.

The Delhi-bound flight was forced to return to Patna airport, according to Patna District Magistrate (DM) Chandrashekhar Singh, when people observed a fire in the plane and contacted district and airport officials.

"All 185 passengers deboarded safely. The cause is a technical issue, which the engineering team is investigating further," the DM noted.

Also Read: Air fares are set to go up by 10-15%; there's a costly reason

Also Read: Spicejet Airline confirms 90 pilots to undergo re-training after DCGA imposes Rs 10 lakh fine

Also Read: SpiceJet fined Rs 10 lakh for training 737 Max pilots on faulty simulator