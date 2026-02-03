The Shashtra Seema Bal (SSB) organised a one-month skill development programme for 50 students in Srinagar. The training focused on data entry and mobile repairing to enhance digital literacy, self-employment, and bridge the skills gap in Kashmir.

In a significant step towards youth empowerment and inclusive development, security forces and civil institutions in Kashmir are increasingly playing a constructive role in nurturing skills, promoting self-reliance, and strengthening the social fabric of the Valley. Through people-centric initiatives under civic action programmes, such efforts are helping bridge the gap between education and employability, giving local youth a hopeful and productive pathway forward.

SSB's Skill Development Initiative in Srinagar

Continuing this positive momentum, the Shashtra Seema Bal (SSB) organised a one-month Skill Development-cum-Computer Training Programme for students in Srinagar. The free training programme was conducted by the 10th Battalion of SSB, in collaboration with Saving The Future (STF), a non-governmental organisation, with academic support from the Kawa Group of Institutes, Khanyar.

The training focused on Domestic Data Entry Operator skills and mobile repairing, aiming to enhance digital literacy, technical expertise, and self-employment opportunities among local youth. A total of fifty students, including both boys and girls, participated in the 31-day programme, which was held at the International Institute of Professional Studies (IIPS), Srinagar. Participants expressed enthusiasm, as many experienced a professional computer lab for the first time, learning under the supervision of skilled trainers. The initiative provided practical, hands-on exposure designed to help students become job-ready and confident in starting their own ventures.

Participant and Organiser Perspectives

Rameez Ahmad, a student, said, "Vocational training has been started in multiple courses. The future of a country depends on its youth, and today the focus is rightly shifting from degrees to skills. These courses can help people become independent and open mobile repairing centres. This is a very good step for us Kashmiris."

Another participant, Saniya Yaqoob, shared that the programme made excellent use of time during the winter season when educational institutions were closed. "This collaboration has benefited students greatly and helped improve our skills in a productive way," she said.

Speaking about the relevance of such initiatives, Syed Junaid, one of the organisers, said, "The world is changing rapidly. Earlier, degrees were everything, but today companies value skills more. That is why such training programmes are extremely helpful in securing employment."

Enhancing Employability and Self-Reliance

The programme aims to enhance employability, promote entrepreneurship, and support the government's broader vision of boosting the private sector to generate sustainable employment opportunities for educated youth in the Valley. Upon completion of the course, participants are expected to start their own units, become skilled professionals, and contribute meaningfully to the local economy.

This initiative forms part of the SSB's Civic Action Programme, reflecting a positive and collaborative approach to youth development in the Kashmir Valley. Such efforts are expected to play a crucial role in producing skilled workers, fostering self-reliance, and strengthening confidence among the youth, paving the way for a brighter and more resilient Kashmir.