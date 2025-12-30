Delhi's IGI Airport flight operations are running smoothly after visibility improved, following earlier disruptions from dense fog. Airlines had issued advisories for delays and cancellations. The city's air quality remains in the 'very poor' category.

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport issued a passenger advisory at 7 am on Tuesday, stating that flight operations are running smoothly following an improvement in visibility after the city was earlier shrouded in dense fog. The airport assured travellers that on-ground officials are available across terminals to assist passengers and provide necessary support. "Flight operations are running smoothly as visibility at the airport has improved. Please be assured that our on-ground officials are available across terminals to assist passengers and provide necessary support. For the latest flight schedules, please get in touch with your respective airline," said Delhi Airport.

Flight Disruptions and Airline Advisories

Earlier, dense fog in Delhi caused significant disruptions at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, resulting in flight delays and cancellations and prompting airlines such as IndiGo and Air India to issue advisories to passengers.

IndiGo, in its travel advisory, said it is closely monitoring the situation and making operational adjustments to ensure journeys continue as smoothly as possible. In its statement, IndiGo said, "#Delhi and #Hindon (Airport) continue to remain wrapped in chilly winter air and lingering fog this morning. The fluctuating visibility has led to changes in flight schedules, and operations may be slower than usual as conditions evolve. Our teams on-ground are prioritising safety and compliance with visibility requirements. We recommend keeping a tab on your flight status via http://bit.ly/3ZWAQXd. If your flight is impacted, you can conveniently rebook your journey or claim a refund through https://goindigo.in/plan-b.html. Our airport teams are also available to assist should you need support while at the terminal. Once the weather settles, operations will gradually stabilise, and flights will depart as planned. Thank you for your patience and understanding. We look forward to welcoming you onboard soon."

Delhi's Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'

Meanwhile, the city's air quality improved slightly this morning. The city's AQI was recorded at 388 at 8 am, placing it in the "very poor" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Severe AQI in Several Areas

According to the CPCB, several areas across the city recorded 'severe' air quality, with AQI levels exceeding 400. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 451, while Ashok Vihar registered 433. Several other locations across the capital also witnessed the worst pollution levels. Areas such as Jahangirpuri (451), Chandini Chowk (432), Nehru Nagar (402), and Patparganj (412) saw further deterioration in air quality, with readings entering the 'severe' category, according to CPCB data. (ANI)