The Delhi Government will launch the Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 campaign for Independence Day. It aims to distribute over 15 lakh flags, with Self-Help Groups producing two lakh, to promote patriotism and provide economic opportunities for the groups.

The Delhi Government is preparing to roll out the Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 campaign ahead of Independence Day to promote public participation, patriotism and national unity. Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across Delhi have been given an important role in the campaign. Around two lakh national flags will be produced through eligible SHGs, and these flags will be used as part of the campaign. The Delhi Government aims to distribute more than 15 lakh national flags across the city.

According to a press release from the Chief Minister's Office, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is not just about hoisting the national flag, but also an opportunity to strengthen the spirit of patriotism, national unity and public participation. She said the Delhi Government is committed to making the campaign a success through the involvement of every section of society while also creating opportunities for the economic empowerment of Self-Help Groups.

The Chief Minister said the decision to involve SHGs in the production of national flags reflects the government's approach of linking public welfare initiatives with livelihood opportunities. She said members of the Self-Help Groups producing the national flag will directly contribute to the making of the Tricolour, a symbol of the nation's pride and national unity. Along with earning an income, they will also have the honour of being part of a nationwide campaign, the release said.

Empowering Self-Help Groups

Around two lakh national flags will be produced through eligible Self-Help Groups identified and organised by the State Urban Livelihood Mission (SULM), Delhi Government. SULM works to strengthen the livelihoods of the urban poor by promoting Self-Help Groups and creating opportunities for skill development, entrepreneurship and self-employment. Producing national flags will enable these groups to contribute directly through their community institutions while strengthening sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government's objective is to advance development and public participation together. By linking Self-Help Groups with the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, the Delhi Government is taking an important step towards strengthening community institutions, promoting economic empowerment and ensuring wider citizen participation.

Ensuring Adherence to Flag Code

The government has clarified that all national flags produced by the SHGs will strictly comply with the Flag Code of India, 2002, its amendments issued from time to time, the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, and the prescribed technical standards. This is to ensure that every national flag reflects the dignity, honour and national pride associated with the Tricolour.

Broad Public Participation and Distribution

According to the release, the Chief Minister said the Delhi Government wants to ensure broad public participation in the Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 campaign. As part of this effort, more than 15 lakh national flags will be distributed across Delhi. The government will also procure national flags from online marketplaces. The government's effort is to ensure that the spirit of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign reaches every household in Delhi.

She said involving Self-Help Groups in the campaign is an important initiative that promotes not only patriotism but also the economic strength of local communities and inclusive development, the release said. (ANI)