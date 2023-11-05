Delhi's battle with 'toxic air' persists: AQI stuck in 'severe' category

Noida, part of the National Capital Region (NCR), also grapples with 'severe' air quality, as most monitoring stations recorded AQI levels exceeding 400 by 6 am, according to CPCB data. Gurugram, another NCR city, also reported 'severe' category air quality on Sunday.

As New Delhi grapples with a persistent air quality crisis, the national capital finds itself trapped in the 'severe' category of the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Sunday. The city awoke to a thick shroud of smog and haziness, with little relief in sight from the toxic air that has choked Delhi and its neighboring regions over the past several days.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) indicates that most areas across the city had AQI levels above 400, with some even nearing 500 at 6 am.

Israel-Palestine war: Deadly airstrike on Gaza's Al-Maghazi camp claims over 30 lives; check details

Notable AQI figures include 464 in Aya Nagar, 486 in Dwarka Sector 8, 479 in Bawana, 480 at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, 410 in ITO, 463 in Jahangirpuri, 426 in Lodhi Road, and 475 in Siri Fort, among others, at 6 am.

Noida, part of the National Capital Region (NCR), also grapples with 'severe' air quality, as most monitoring stations recorded AQI levels exceeding 400 by 6 am, according to CPCB data.

Gurugram, another NCR city, also reported 'severe' category air quality on Sunday.

The Delhi government had previously ordered the closure of all primary schools for Friday and Saturday, with a decision on further closures pending for Monday.

Dramatic scenes at Germany's Hamburg airport as family 'hostage' situations unfold; flights halted (WATCH)

Additional restrictions are already in place in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad, all of which fall under the National Capital Region (NCR), in response to the 'severe' air pollution levels.

The pollution crisis could also impact Monday's Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, scheduled to be held in Delhi.