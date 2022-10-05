Delhi zoo announces animal adoption scheme, you can now adopt your favourite animal; here's how

The five-year-in-the-making animal adoption programme was recently launched and is open to the general public, the corporate sector, celebrities, educational institutions, and others. According to Zoo director Dharam Deo Rai, the scheme is intended to encourage people to participate in wildlife conservation.

The Delhi Zoo allows people to adopt animals and pay for their care. The scheme is said to be launched for the first time at the Delhi Zoo. The officials on Wednesday said that people, educational institutions, and private companies could adopt animals at the Delhi Zoo and contribute to the facility's wildlife conservation efforts.

The animal adoption programme, which has been in the works for five years, was recently launched and is open to the general public, the corporate sector, celebrities, educational institutions, and others.

Those interested can download a form from the Delhi Zoo's website, fill it out, and send it to the administration, after which an agreement will be signed between the two parties.

The scheme has been successfully implemented at the Kolkata Zoological Garden, Mysore Zoo in Karnataka, Nandankanan Zoo in Odisha, and Vishakhapatnam Zoo.

Dharamdeo Rai, Director of the Delhi Zoo, stated that Oil India had adopted two rhinos for Rs 6 lakh each for a year. Many people have expressed a desire to adopt birds, snakes, and even elephants.

People's participation will assist the zoo in raising awareness about the plight of endangered species. According to Rai, their contribution will help improve the animals' current facilities.

The cost of adopting a zebra finch bird ranges from Rs 700 per year to Rs 6 lakh per year for a lion, tiger, rhino, and elephant.

Adopting a leopard, hippopotamus, or striped hyena would cost Rs 3.6 lakh, Rs 3 lakh, or Rs 2.4 lakh, depending on the species.

Once the payment is received, the adopters will be given a membership card.

The adopter and up to five family members can use the card to visit the adopted animal once a month. Signage in front of the adopted animal's enclosure will include the person's name or the company's logo.

The zoo will also provide the adopter with a certificate on successful completion of the adoption membership tenure.

