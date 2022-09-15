Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park in Darjeeling named as best zoo in India

The Central Zoo Authority published the ranking list in the capital of Odisha and conducted a meeting for zoo directors. Along with the Himalayan Black Bear, Snow Leopard, Goral, and Himalayan Thar, the Red Panda is one of PNHZP's biggest draws.

The Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park (PNHZP) in West Bengal’s Darjeeling has been adjudged the best zoo in the country, while Kolkata’s Alipore Zoological Garden has secured the fourth position. On September 10, the Central Zoo Authority published the ranking list in the capital of Odisha and conducted a meeting for zoo directors. There are around 150 zoos in the nation.

According to the list, the Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens in Mysore, Karnataka, is second, followed by the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai. Along with the Himalayan Black Bear, Snow Leopard, Goral, and Himalayan Thar, the Red Panda is one of PNHZP's biggest draws.

The credit for our success belongs to everyone of the zoological park staff, said Basavaraj Holeyachi, director of PNHZP. All of the zoos were evaluated by the Central Zoo Authority based on many criteria, including management and effectiveness, and the evaluation procedure was graded. The zoo director further noted that the Darjeeling Zoo received the maximum rating of 83.

Established on August 14, 1958, the Darjeeling Zoo is renowned worldwide for its conservation breeding programmes for red pandas, snow leopards, Tibetan wolves, salamanders, and other critically endangered animal species of the eastern Himalayas.

As the first organisation in the nation, the PNHZP began a conservation programme for red pandas in 1986 and one for snow leopards in 1983. The first zoo in the nation to successfully release red pandas into the wild was Darjeeling Zoo. Originally called the Himalayan Zoological Park. the Darjeeling zoo was dedicated in the memory of Padmaja Naidu, former Bengal governor, by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975.

(With PTI inputs)