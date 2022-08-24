Unique zoo which locks humans in cages instead of animals; crazy video goes viral

Video of an unusual zoo where humans are imprisoned in cages while animals roam in the wild has emerged on social media. To reverse the role, visitors can be seen locked in cells at the Lehe Ledu Wildlife Zoo in Chongqing, China.

The forest is home to many wild animals, including lions and tigers. On the other hand, authorities forcibly take these animals from their natural habitat, cage them and hold public exhibitions. It's heartbreaking to see wildlife living out in the open imprisoned indefinitely. This one-of-a-kind Chinese zoo considered role reversal and kept people in cages instead of animals.

Twitter user Tansu YEĞEN shared this video on the micro-blogging site with the caption, "This is a human zoo where the animals can see the dangerous humans in the cages." This video is recorded in Lehe Ledu Wildlife Zoo in China's Chongqing city. The 14-second video shows various animals roaming freely, whereas humans are locked in cages.

While people visit the place and pay to be locked up, wild animals like tigers, lions, and bears stalk them from outside the cells.

Moreover, big chunks of meat pieces and water pots are kept closer to the cage so the animals can be attracted closer. The video shows animals approaching near the enclosure, searching for food and sometimes climbing on top of the cell.

After being shared online, the video received over 917K views and 28.5K likes. Social media users expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. A user wrote, "Yes, but one can hope it's vastly larger than most awful zoos, but I'm not familiar with this particular location." Another person commented, "I hope they felt deservedly inadequate. Not so tough when they're in cages, are they? The arrogance of the human race is utterly repulsive." Watch the video.

