A youth named Hradesh was shot dead in South Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, with police suspecting old rivalry as a possible motive. In a separate incident, police arrested an accused involved in the murder of Azharuddin near Khajuri Khas metro station.

A youth was shot dead in South Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, with police suspecting that the murder may have stemmed from an old rivalry, officials said on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Hradesh, a resident of the Sangam Vihar locality.

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According to preliminary information, unidentified assailants allegedly shot Hradesh, resulting in his death. Police teams have reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the incident.

Further details regarding the accused and the exact circumstances surrounding the murder are awaited.

Arrest in Khajuri Khas murder case

Earlier, the Delhi Police arrested the accused allegedly involved in the murder of 40-year-old Azharuddin, whose body was found near Khajuri Khas metro station on Monday, according to officials.

The case was registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Khajuri Khas Police Station after the victim's body was found near Khajuri Khas Metro Station on June 8.

A dedicated team led by Inspector JP Meena, Station House Officer, Khajuri Khas Police Station, comprising Inspector Uttam Kumar and other police personnel, under the close supervision of Yatin Sharma, IPS, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Khajuri Khas, conducted a meticulous investigation. (ANI)