Looking for a new weekend experience in Delhi? The Namo Yamuna River Safari offers a six-kilometre cruise, with tickets starting at Rs 500 per person.

Delhi has a new attraction for your weekend plans, offering a pleasant change of scenery. The capital's first electric cruise on the Yamuna has arrived! The Namo Yamuna River Safari transports guests on a 40-minute river excursion from Sonia Vihar to Jagatpur, covering roughly six kilometers.

The campaign, which began on November 10, 2026, is part of the government's efforts to promote river tourism and expand the Yamuna riverside as a leisure destination. The 30-seater electric yacht has an air-conditioned lower deck and an open upper deck, and the surrounding area is being expanded with food shops, children's play areas, and entertainment facilities. Planning a ride? Here are the ticket costs, route, schedule, booking information, and anything else you need to know.

Delhi Yamuna Cruise: Ticket Prices and Entry Fee

The Namo Yamuna River Safari ticket fee is Rs 500 per person for the entire sailing experience. If you wish to visit the recreational area without boarding the vessel, you can do so by paying a supplementary Rs 50 admission charge.

The electric cruise can carry up to 30 passengers every trip. The government is also planning to extend the service, with another 30-seater vessel set to join the fleet in February-March 2027.

Delhi Yamuna Cruise Route and Ride Duration

The cruise will run between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, covering around six kilometers on the round journey. The ride takes around 40 minutes and lets guests see the river and its surroundings from a fresh perspective.

The boarding and deboarding facilities are located in Sonia Vihar, where a riverside terminal with floating jetties has been constructed. The section is upstream of the Wazirabad barrage and is part of the government's broader goal of providing recreational boating and ferry services on the Yamuna.

Delhi Yamuna Cruise Timings and Operating Schedule

According to the published timetable, the cruise service would operate daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with at least four voyages scheduled each day. Each ride will last around forty minutes.

However, the service will not be available year-round. To account for seasonal river conditions, the tour will be closed from July 1 to September 30 each year during the monsoon season. Visitors are recommended to verify the most recent departure times and availability before organizing their journey.

How Can I Book Delhi Yamuna Cruise Tickets Online?

Are you planning to enjoy the Yamuna from the water? Tickets for the Namo Yamuna River Safari are scheduled to be available via the official Delhi Tourism website.

Before making reservations, visitors may check the booking page to see whether there are any open slots, ticket costs, and other data. The cruise has a restricted capacity of 30 persons each trip, thus it is recommended that you confirm availability ahead of time.

What Can You Expect Inside Delhi's First Electric Cruise?

The new electric vessel has been designed to provide guests with two separate seating options. The lower deck has an air-conditioned saloon with white cushioned couches and circular windows that view the river. Those who want an open-air experience should travel to the top deck, which features an overhead canopy and open sides.

The vessel also has safety jackets, an announcement system, and inboard bio-toilets that release zero waste into the river. The electric-powered arrangement is meant to encourage greener leisure transportation while providing a pleasurable ride for guests.

Food Courts, Musical Fountains, and Children's Play Zones: More Attractions on the Yamuna Riverfront

The boat is just one component of a wider leisure experience planned for the riverside. Near the Sonia Vihar jetty, there are food outlets, shopping areas, and gaming facilities. Families with children may also explore the designated play zone, while adventurers can enjoy sports like skating and rock climbing.

A musical fountain and a nightly light-and-sound show are also among the projected attractions. According to Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, the show would retell legends about Lord Krishna and the Yamuna, including the Kaliya Daman episode.

The government has also announced plans to transform a five- to seven-kilometre section of the riverside into a broader leisure destination that combines tourism, entertainment, and outdoor sports.

When will the Second Yamuna Cruise be launched?

The government intends to progressively increase the service to accommodate more guests. A second electric cruise, with a passenger capacity of 30, is anticipated to be introduced in February-March 2027. The bigger program is being developed in collaboration with the Inland Waterways Authority of India and many Delhi government entities.

While the inauguration provides Delhi residents with a new recreational opportunity, the broader task of improving the Yamuna's water quality continues. The government has also emphasised river revitalisation and riverside development as part of its larger ambitions for the capital.

For now, the Namo Yamuna River Safari offers Delhi residents another option for a family vacation, a weekend getaway, or simply a unique way to experience their city. And, for Rs 500 for a 40-minute trip, it may be worth adding to your Delhi bucket list.