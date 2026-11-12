Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar extended greetings for Chhath Puja, praising its nationwide appeal and highlighting the rigorous rituals and deep spiritual significance associated with the four-day festival dedicated to the Sun God.

Chhath Puja Transcends Regional Boundaries

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar on Thursday extended his greetings to the people ahead of Chhath Puja, describing it as a festival that has transcended regional boundaries and is now celebrated across the country. Speaking to reporters in Bareilly, Gangwar said that Chhath Puja was no longer confined to two or three states but had emerged as a festival embraced by people across India. He also highlighted the dedication and rigorous rituals associated with the four-day festival.

"Chhath Puja is no longer a festival of just 2–3 states; it has now become a festival of the entire country. It is a very difficult fast. People stand inside water for the entire night to offer prayers. Only those who associate themselves with it truly understand its significance. Indeed, it is a special trait of our country that the way we celebrate these festivals is useful for the entire society and everyone," he said.

Celebrations and Prayers for Prosperity

Extending his wishes for the festival, the Jharkhand Governor noted that Chhath Puja is celebrated with great enthusiasm in several states, particularly Bihar and Jharkhand. He also expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would actively participate in such celebrations and interact with citizens.

"The celebration of Chhath Puja takes place in many states, including Bihar and Jharkhand. It holds a distinct significance, and people celebrate it with great enthusiasm. I extend my heartfelt best wishes to everyone who is connecting themselves with this festival, and with faith, I pray that our country progresses and prospers, makes its mark, and that our Prime Minister actively participates in such programs and connects with the citizens of the country," he said.

The Rituals of Chhath Puja

The four-day Hindu festival of Chhath Puja will be celebrated from November 13 to 16 this year. Dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, Surya, and Chhathi Maiya, the festival is observed with rigorous fasting, prayers and traditional offerings for the health, prosperity and well-being of family members.

The festival begins with Nahay Khay, the first ritual, during which devotees take a holy bath and prepare a traditional meal comprising Arwa rice, chana dal and lauki (bottle gourd). The ritual marks the beginning of the festival and is observed with particular emphasis on cleanliness and purity.

The second day is observed as Kharna, when devotees undertake a fast from sunrise to sunset, abstaining from food and water. The fast is broken after sunset following prayers and offerings of traditional prasad, generally comprising jaggery-based kheer and roti. Thereafter, devotees begin a rigorous fast lasting approximately 36 hours without consuming food or water.

On the third day, devotees gather along riverbanks, ponds and other water bodies to offer Arghya to the setting Sun God. This ritual is known as Sandhya Arghya and is one of the central ceremonies of Chhath Puja. The festival concludes on the fourth day with Usha Arghya, when devotees offer prayers and water to the rising sun at dawn. The ritual is followed by Parana, marking the conclusion of the rigorous fast.

Dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, Surya, and Chhathi Maiya, the festival symbolises purity, devotion and gratitude, with devotees seeking blessings for the health, prosperity and well-being of their families. Chhath Puja holds immense religious and cultural significance, with devotees observing the festival through traditional rituals, prayers and offerings. The celebrations also reflect values of devotion, discipline, purity and gratitude, bringing families and communities together. (ANI)

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