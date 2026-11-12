Delhi CM Rekha Gupta celebrates Bhai Dooj 2026 with her family, calls it a beautiful Sanatan tradition and shares a message highlighting sibling love, trust and family togetherness.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta spent the Bhai Dooj festival with her family. Celebrating the festival which symbolises the bond between brothers and sisters, the Chief Minister shared how she feels a unique joy when celebrating special days with family. She said family love, togetherness and care truly make the family bond meaningful.

On social media site X, Rekha Gupta shared her thoughts about the festival, saying Bhai Dooj is a beautiful tradition from India's Sanatan culture. It helps to strengthen love and trust between brothers and sisters and gives families the chance to come together.

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CM Rekha Gupta Celebrates Bhai Dooj With Family

Rekha Gupta celebrated the day with her family. She said how she loves celebrating festivals with family.

"I really love how we can feel the love and warmth within our family. Festivals aren't just about carrying out traditions but give us all a chance to come back together as a family and build stronger bonds."

This message shows how important it is to stay close with family, and the importance of traditional festivals in our lives. It gives family members the chance to come together and celebrate their culture.

Bhai Dooj Symbolises Love And Trust Between Siblings: CM

Bhai Dooj is an important cultural tradition, Rekha Gupta said. It celebrates the love, care and trust between brothers and sisters.

Bhai Dooj is traditionally celebrated after Diwali. Sisters will put a Tilak on their brothers forehead and wish them a long life full of happiness and success. Brothers will also show their love and affection for their sisters.

It is a special festival in many Indian homes as it celebrates the bond between siblings.

CM Rekha Gupta Wishes Everyone A Happy, Peaceful Life

On the day, the Chief Minister also wished everyone a happy, peaceful and united life. She hopes brothers and sisters always have a loving, understanding and trusting bond.

Overall, Rekha Gupta's message shows how important it is to keep our culture alive. Her message celebrating Bhai Dooj shows how important it is to come together as a family.