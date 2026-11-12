A forest guard took to his Instagram account and dropped an emotional video sharing the plight of receiving merely Rs 640 rupees as a Diwali Bonus. The internet reacts. Keep scrolling to know more!

Diwali is celebrated with utmost zeal and enthusiasm in the country, but sadly it is not the same for everyone. Not everyone gets to attain glam festive parties and enjoy relaxing time with their family and friends. Offering an insight into this facet of Diwali, a forest guard took to Instagram to share his plight. Yes, you read that right. A forest guard, named Bhupendra Sharma, shared a video on Instagram revealing that people are getting big bonuses on Diwali. But him, along with other forest guards received merely a sum of Rs 640.

Forest Guard Shares Emotional Video On Diwali

In a now-viral video that caught everyone's attention for all the right reasons, Sharma can be seen getting emotional, narrating his ordeal. In the video, he says, “Bonus ke naam pe pata hai kya hai? 2% DA.”

He further says, “640 rupay, wo bhi nahi diye bhai abhi tak. Hum forest mein van rakshak hai, hume kya mila? 2% DA. Adha kilo kaju katli leli, 40 rupay bache hai. Sarkar ne kya soch ke diye honge Rs 640 ki Diwali pe bonus denge hum? Kya karenge 5 logon ke parivaar mein?”

He further revealed about the struggle to get leaves, “Regulation aya tha ki chutti Diwali ki pass nahi hogi. Parivaar ke sath diwali mana hi na paye banda.”

(“Do you know what we got in the name of a bonus? Just 2% DA.” “Rs 640 — and even that hasn’t been paid to us yet. We are forest guards, working in the forests, and what did we get? Just 2% DA. I bought half a kilo of kaju katli and was left with ₹40. What did the government think we would do with a Diwali bonus of Rs 640? How are we supposed to manage a family of five with that?”)

(“There was a regulation that said leave would not be granted around Diwali. So a person couldn’t even celebrate Diwali with his family.”)

Netizen's React!

One user wrote, “Really brother..we are facing same situation.”

Another comment read, “I love forest department.”

One more user wrote, “Same as police bro...”