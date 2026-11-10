Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launched the 'Namo Yamuna River Safari' at Sonia Vihar, featuring a 6-km cruise, recreational zones, and a light-and-sound show to boost tourism and reconnect residents with the sacred Yamuna River.

Launch of Namo Yamuna River Safari

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday launched the recreational 'Namo Yamuna River Safari' at Sonia Vihar, describing the initiative as a reflection of people's deep-rooted faith, love and devotion towards 'Maa Yamuna'. The eco-friendly tourism initiative offers a 6-km round-trip cruise experience between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra and Deputy Chief Minister Parvesh Verma were also present at the launch. Following the inauguration, Sonowal, Gupta and Mishra enjoyed a cruise ride on the Yamuna River.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta said the initiative would provide Delhi residents with a new recreational experience, which earlier required them to travel to other cities and rivers. "Today, we are all set to witness something truly special here in Delhi: the launch of the 'Namo Yamuna Safari' on the sacred Yamuna River. This initiative is about much more than just a cruise, a safari, or a boat ride; it is a reflection of our deep-rooted faith, love, and devotion toward 'Maa Yamuna'," she said.

Infrastructure and Facilities

Highlighting the facilities developed at the site, the Chief Minister said the destination would offer a spectacular light and sound show, recreational activities and amenities for both children and adults. "This is a brand-new experience for the residents of Delhi, the kind of experience for which people previously had to travel to other cities and rivers. With a spectacular light and sound show, engaging recreational activities, and a wide range of amenities for both children and adults, this site has become a truly significant destination," Gupta said.

Inviting people to experience the river safari, she said, "I invite the people of Delhi to come here and experience the 'Yamuna Safari' along the route from Sonia Vihar to Jagatpur. Bring your children to see the sacred Yamuna and enjoy nature."

Government Initiatives and Vision

Highlighting the infrastructure development undertaken in the national capital, Gupta said projects worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore had been implemented under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in collaboration with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, to decongest Delhi. "Under the leadership of PM Modi, and in collaboration with the esteemed Nitin Gadkari, projects worth ₹1,25,000 crore have been implemented in Delhi to decongest the city. Large flyovers have been constructed, and new expressways have been built," she said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the government's environmental initiatives over the past 21 months, questioning whether previous governments had made similar efforts to balance environmental protection with cultural celebrations. "Looking at the work the government has done regarding the environment over the last 21 months, I want to ask the people of Delhi: did previous governments ever think or act in this manner, ensuring that we can celebrate our festivals while simultaneously improving the environment?" she said.

Describing the government's approach towards development and preservation of traditions, Gupta said, "It is remarkable for Delhi to have a government that truly cares for the hearts of its people, looks after their happiness, upholds traditions, drives development, and preserves our heritage. This has never happened before." She also assured that Chhath celebrations would be organised on a larger scale this year, saying, "I assure you that this year, we will celebrate Chhath on an even grander scale than before."

Inland Waterways Potential

Meanwhile, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal emphasised the importance of water and highlighted the Prime Minister's vision for developing the country's inland waterways. "Water is the lifeblood of all living beings; no creature on this earth can survive without it," Sonowal said. Praising Prime Minister Modi's initiative in exploring the potential of inland waterways, he said the Prime Minister had undertaken studies and research in the sector after assuming office.

"Prime Minister Modi, a leader who has become an inspiration for the nation and is among the most popular leaders globally, took the initiative upon assuming office to study and research the country's inland waterways. The success of the event held today at Sonia Vihar—organised in collaboration with the Delhi Government, with the invaluable support of the local community—is a testament to the Prime Minister's formidable vision," he said.

Future Plans and Recreational Features

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra said the project was inspired by the Prime Minister's vision and described the river safari as an emerging tourism destination in the national capital. "It was PM Modi's vision and call to action that inspired the people of Delhi to entrust the BJP with the reins of governance," Mishra said. He said a recreational zone had also been developed at the site, featuring food, children's and entertainment zones for families.

"This magnificent project, the 'Namo Yamuna River Safari,' begins here at Sonia Vihar. In addition to this service, a recreational zone has been developed, a space where you can visit with your entire family. It features a food zone, a kids' zone, and an entertainment zone," he said. Mishra added that visitors would be able to enjoy a musical fountain show every evening, narrating stories associated with Lord Shri Krishna and the Yamuna River. "Every evening, visitors, both residents of Delhi and those travelling to the city, will be able to enjoy a beautiful musical fountain show, which narrates the tales of Lord Shri Krishna and the story of the Yamuna River," he said.

He further said more boats would be added in the future and water sports activities would also be introduced. "More boats will be added in the future, along with water sports activities. As it stands today, this site has evolved into an international-standard tourism destination. It is within walking distance of the Sonia Vihar Metro Station," Mishra said.

Call to Civic Responsibility

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Parvesh Verma said the launch reflected the coordination between the Delhi government and the Centre. "Seeing the joy on people's faces today, it is evident that the Delhi government and the Government of India are working well together," he said. Expressing concern over the condition of the Yamuna, Verma said the river had gradually lost its identity over the past two decades. "Over the last 20–25 years, the Yamuna, which we can still identify as a river on Google Maps, was gradually reduced to little more than a large, open drain. Our connection to it slowly faded away," he said.

Verma urged residents to contribute towards keeping the river clean and avoid throwing plastic and religious offerings into it. "While the government will do its part, every resident of Delhi must also play their role: we must not discard plastic or religious offerings into the river, and we must ensure the Yamuna is not polluted," he said. He added that the initiative should develop into a tourist destination while helping revive people's cultural connection with the river. "Let this become a tourist destination for us—a place where a vital part of our culture is revived and brought back to life," Verma said.

The 'Namo Yamuna River Safari' offers a 6-km round-trip experience between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur. The facility also features recreational zones, food and entertainment facilities, and a musical fountain show, with plans to introduce additional boats and water sports activities in the future.

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